Escalating Violence Plagues Ogun State Campuses as Students Face Daily Threats to Life and Safety

A detailed investigation reveals a disturbing surge in armed robberies, kidnappings, sexual violence, and ritual killings targeting students across higher institutions in Ogun State, Nigeria. What were once safe academic havens have become zones of fear, with institutions like Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Olabisi Onabanjo University, and Tai Solarin University reporting brutal incidents. Criminal networks employ tactics such as using victims as bait, and the lack of adequate security presence has allowed attacks to persist, sometimes for hours. Despite protests and ultimatums, students live in constant anxiety, and the state's response appears inadequate.

Blessing, a second-year Higher National Diploma student at The Gateway ICT Polytechnic in Saapade, Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State , shares a sentiment echoed by thousands of undergraduates across the state.

For them, physical safety has surpassed laptops, smartphones, and textbooks as the most pressing concern. What were once revered as safe havens for intellectual growth have been increasingly infiltrated by criminal networks that view students as high-yield targets rather than the nation's future. A grim wave of armed robberies, sexual violence, ritual killings, and kidnappings has swept through universities, polytechnics, and student communities, shattering academic peace and replacing the pursuit of excellence with pervasive fear.

Blessing describes sophisticated tactics, such as criminals using kidnapped individuals to gain access to other students' doors. She recounts recent incidents in Ipara where victims' screams went unanswered due to the late hour and another robbery where a mother was forced to transfer money at gunpoint while her daughter was held hostage.

"We are not safe here. We live 50-50; anything can happen at any time," she says quietly. The situation is starkly illustrated by the kidnapping of five Gateway ICT Polytechnic students on Isara-Ode road last month. Mistaking torch-wielding gunmen for police, the students stopped their ash-colored Toyota and were abducted.

Historical data reveals a disturbing pattern: from 2009 to 2026, the institution recorded at least 105 robbery incidents, with 21 students killed. In 2023, after a particularly brutal incident involving two student deaths, nine shootings, and a rape, students protested, displaying placards demanding action. The school management shut down for three days, and the Students' Union President issued a seven-day ultimatum to the state government to address security failures. The crisis extends beyond Gateway ICT Polytechnic.

At Olabisi Onabanjo University's College of Engineering in Ibogun, suspected gangs of 12 gunmen stormed hostels in April 2026, shooting sporadically and stealing valuables. Barely two weeks later, seven armed men returned, operating for two hours between 1am and 3am, escaping with a student's Lexus ES 350 and numerous phones. The university engineering students' association president blames the repeated attacks on the absence of a strong security presence.

Similarly, in 2023, four female students of Tai Solarin University of Education were raped during a robbery in Abapawa, prompting a visit from the deputy governor to the victims at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital. These incidents collectively highlight a severe and escalating security emergency in Ogun State's higher education institutions, where academic life is increasingly held hostage by criminal violence and institutional negligence





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Student Safety Campus Violence Kidnapping Armed Robbery Sexual Assault Ogun State Higher Education Security Crisis Gateway ICT Polytechnic Olabisi Onabanjo University Tai Solarin University

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ogun police nab 2 suspected kidnappers linked to Edo State murderOgun State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers wanted in a murder case in Okada area of Edo State. The suspects, Muhammed Sanni, aged 20

Read more »

Waste Managers in Ogun State Sound Alarm Over Financial Crisis and Operational ChallengesThe Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN), Ogun State Chapter, has warned that delayed payments, high diesel costs, and unfavourable policies by the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA) are pushing operators to the brink. The association says many waste managers are struggling due to persistent delays in receiving approved waste management bills, often receiving only 25-50% of the sums when paid. This has left operators heavily indebted, unable to maintain equipment, pay salaries, or sustain efficient waste evacuation services. AWAMN also criticized the 45% deduction from industrial waste revenue as excessive and called for a reduction to a maximum of 20%, citing soaring operational costs. The group warns that the situation is affecting environmental sanitation efforts and could worsen without urgent intervention.

Read more »

Akwa Ibom State University excluded from approved law programmes list againAkwa Ibom State University (AKSU) has been omitted from the Council for Legal Education's updated list of universities approved to offer law programmes, despite earlier claims by Governor Umo Eno that his defection to the APC would secure accreditation for the faculty.

Read more »

Residents Decry Deteriorating Condition of Abule Oko Road in Ogun StateResidents and road users in Abule Oko, Oke-Ayo, Magboro, Ogun State, have decried the worsening condition of the community road, describing it as dangerous, slippery and a threat to lives and livelihoods, particularly during the rainy season. The road stretches from Abule Oko to Cele Bus Stop and connects areas such as Oke-Ayo, Igaun and Makogi. Community youths previously attempted repairs but the road has deteriorated again. Residents report no government intervention.

Read more »