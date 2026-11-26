Nigeria faces mounting security challenges and political intolerance ahead of the 2027 elections, with INEC conducting technical mock exercises while security agencies warn of disinformation and campaign violence in key states.

YIAGA Africa has issued a stark warning that electoral distrust and the proliferation of disinformation currently pose a severe threat to national security ahead of the upcoming Nigerian general elections.

INEC Tests Electronic Results Upload Technology

In a significant move to bolster electoral integrity and public confidence, the Independent National Electoral Commission has initiated a comprehensive mock exercise utilizing electronic results upload technology. This technological stress test is scheduled to take place across 17,676 selected polling units nationwide, spanning two polling units in each of the country's 8,838 registration areas.

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The exercise, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., is meticulously designed to identify operational weaknesses, test the reliability of electronic equipment, and ensure seamless data transmission. This preparatory phase is critical for assessing the performance of electoral technology across diverse geographical locations before the presidential and National Assembly elections set for January 16, 2027, and the subsequent governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections on February 6.

The goal is to rectify any technical glitches and streamline processes to guarantee a credible and transparent electoral outcome. Amidst these preparations, the political climate has been marred by escalating campaign violence, political intolerance, and aggressive attacks on electoral officials. The INEC has identified nine states heavily affected by these destabilizing incidents: Lagos, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Cross River, Oyo, and Benue. In these regions, campaign convoys, town hall meetings, party offices, and supporters have frequently come under attack.

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INEC Condemns Attacks on Electoral Workers

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has raised a serious alarm regarding the harassment, intimidation, and physical assaults directed at the Commission's leadership, staff, and ad-hoc workers by supporters and agents of political parties. He strongly condemned these actions, describing them as direct attempts to undermine the independence of the electoral umpire.

The Chairman emphasized that no political ambition justifies the loss of human life, stating clearly that no party has the right to turn public spaces into theaters of thuggery or declare territories as no-go areas for lawful political engagement. He further warned party leaders to take responsibility for the actions of their supporters, noting that violence could lead to voter suppression, threaten worker safety, and trigger post-election unrest.

The Commission requires more than 1.41 million ad-hoc personnel to manage the elections across 177,299 polling units, making their safety a paramount concern. The security apparatus has responded with assurances of professional and impartial service. National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu affirmed that President Bola Tinubu is fully committed to providing the necessary security for peaceful, transparent, and credible elections in 2027.

Security Agencies Pledge Professional Policing

Ribadu stressed that security agencies would discharge their duties in accordance with the law, irrespective of political affiliations, while also warning that misinformation on social media could ignite further tension. The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, pledged professional policing and emphasized the need for stronger collaboration and intelligence-sharing among security agencies.

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However, the situation remains tense, with reports from the Kimpact Development Initiative identifying Kano, Delta, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, and Kebbi as leading flashpoints of pre-election violence. The KDI report, based on data from its Nigeria Election Violence Education and Reporting Project, documented 124 violent incidents across 35 states, with a sharp escalation from three incidents in July to 88 in the first half of November. Delta recorded the highest fatalities with five deaths, followed by Kano with three.

The KDI attributed this violence to growing political intolerance and inflammatory rhetoric, urging all stakeholders to focus on policy debates rather than inciting language to prevent further deterioration of the security landscape.