Escalating Jihadist Attacks Target Nigerian Military Bases

A surge in attacks by ISWAP and Boko Haram on Nigerian military bases signals a dangerous shift in strategy, with insurgents proactively targeting security forces and utilizing advanced tactics like drone warfare. The attacks, concentrated in Borno and Adamawa states, highlight vulnerabilities in Nigeria's counterterrorism efforts and necessitate a comprehensive response.

Nigeria is experiencing a significant and alarming surge in attacks targeting its military bases, particularly in the northeastern regions of Borno and Adamawa states. This escalation, beginning with the first such incident in 2025, has continued into 2026, marking a dangerous shift in the operational strategy of insurgent groups like ISWAP (Islamic State West Africa Province) and Boko Haram .

Initially, attacks were sporadic, with at least six recorded throughout 2025 resulting in soldier fatalities. However, the insurgents have demonstrably altered their tactics, moving away from engagements within their own territories and instead proactively targeting military formations with rapid, coordinated assaults. These attacks, chillingly dubbed “burning of the camps” or “camp Holocaust,” are strategically designed to cripple the operational effectiveness of Nigerian security forces by directly attacking their positions.

The scale of this shift is evident in the fact that at least thirteen military bases across Nigeria, predominantly in Borno state, have been subjected to attack since the beginning of the year. Recent incidents include attempted overruns of patrol bases in Sabon Gari, Madagali LGA of Adamawa state, and fierce multi-directional attacks on the forward operating base Azir in Borno, both of which were ultimately repelled with the assistance of air support.

Further attacks have been reported in Kukawa and Doron Baga, both within Borno LGA, with the latter also benefiting from intervention by the Nigerian Air Force. A more recent attack occurred on April 9th at the military base in Benisheikh, Borno, where Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara state reported significant terrorist casualties and the prevention of any kidnappings.

The intensification of these attacks is linked to a concerted campaign launched by ISWAP, described as their most potent period since their separation from Boko Haram in 2016. This campaign has involved a series of meticulously planned and executed assaults on military installations across the Lake Chad region, extending beyond Nigeria’s borders into neighboring Niger Republic and Cameroon. Security analysts highlight a concerning level of coordination among various insurgent groups, suggesting a unified strategy aimed at destabilizing the region.

This coordination, coupled with the observed increase in the sophistication of attacks, exposes vulnerabilities within Nigeria’s counterterrorism infrastructure and raises questions about the effectiveness of current security measures. A particularly worrying development is the increasing utilization of drones by terrorist organizations in West Africa. Reports from the BBC indicate that this new capability allows insurgents to potentially wage a “war from the skies,” adding a new dimension to the conflict and posing a significant challenge to conventional defense strategies.

The use of drones allows for reconnaissance, target identification, and potentially even direct attacks, circumventing traditional security perimeters and increasing the risk to military personnel and installations. The prolonged firefights reported in engagements, such as the one at the forward operating base Azir, underscore the intensity of these clashes and the significant resources expended in repelling the attacks.

President Tinubu has responded to the escalating crisis by ordering a thorough investigation into the initial attack, aiming to determine the circumstances that led to the incident and to implement preventative measures for the future. However, the continued frequency and intensity of subsequent attacks suggest that a more comprehensive and multifaceted approach is required. The shift in insurgent strategy, from defensive positioning to proactive assaults on military bases, necessitates a reassessment of security protocols, intelligence gathering, and rapid response capabilities.

Addressing the weaknesses in Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts is paramount, and this requires not only increased investment in military hardware and training but also a focus on addressing the root causes of insurgency, such as poverty, unemployment, and political marginalization. The regional nature of the threat also demands enhanced cooperation and intelligence sharing among Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, and other countries in the Lake Chad region.

The use of advanced technology, including counter-drone measures, is also crucial in mitigating the evolving threat posed by insurgent groups. Ultimately, a sustainable solution requires a holistic approach that combines military force with socio-economic development and regional collaboration to effectively counter the growing threat of jihadist attacks in Nigeria and the wider Lake Chad basin





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