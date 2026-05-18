Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency Member Rejects APC Primary Election Outcome, Claims Victory

The member representing Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Marcus Onobun, has rejected the outcome of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election for the constituency, insisting that he emerged winner of the exercise held over the weekend. He called on the party to formally recognise him as the authentic winner of the primary, arguing that available ward-level results supported his claim.

The member representing Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constit uency in the House of Representatives, Mr Marcus Onobun , has rejected the outcome of the All Progressives Congress , APC , primary election for the constituency, insisting that he emerged winner of the exercise held over the weekend.

Onobun called on the party to formally recognise him as the authentic winner of the primary, arguing that available ward-level results supported his claim. He made the demand in a petition submitted on Sunday to the APC Primary Election Petitions Committee, where he urged a full review of ward results alongside reports from party officials, agents, and other documentary evidence. In the petition, he maintained that he secured the highest number of valid votes cast in the exercise.

The APC Primary Election Committee was reported to have declared Lucky Esiegbe as the winner of the contest, a result Onobun is now challenging. He explained that the party had adopted the direct primary method, which allowed registered members across the 30 wards in the constituency to participate in selecting the candidate. Onobun also alleged that there were irregularities in the collation and announcement of results in several wards, claiming that due process was not followed.

The lawmaker, who was previously elected under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, before defecting to the APC in July 2025, attributed his defection to internal crises, leadership instability, and divisions within his former party





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Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constit All Progressives Congress APC Primary Election Member Marcus Onobun Rejects Outcome Claims Victory Direct Primary Method Ward-Level Results Irregularities Due Process Peoples Democratic Party PDP Defecting To The APC Internal Crises Leadership Instability Divisions Within His Former Party

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