Eric Opah Vows Tax Reform and Local Government Autonomy in 2027 Abia Race

Abia APC governorship candidate Eric Opah outlines plans to review tax laws, restore local government autonomy, and improve healthcare in the 2027 election.

Chief Eric Opah, the All Progressives Congress ( APC) aspirant for the Abia State governorship in the 2027 general elections, has formally declared his intent to dismantle key policies of the incumbent administration. Speaking at his campaign office in Umuahia, the state capital, Opah pledged to replace the current governance model with a system focused on transparency, empathy, and strict accountability. He emphasized that his administration would prioritize policies designed to directly improve the daily lives and economic well-being of Abia residents.

Core Policy Shifts and Tax Review Plan

Opah identified the state's tax regime as a primary obstacle to economic growth and business development within Abia. He announced that his administration would conduct a comprehensive review of existing tax laws to prevent the overtaxation of local business owners and citizens. While acknowledging that government operations require revenue, he argued that the current framework acts as a draconian burden that discourages investment and reduces the willingness of enterprises to comply with fiscal obligations. The candidate insisted that a fairer tax structure is essential for restoring confidence in the state's business environment.

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In addition to fiscal reforms, Opah committed to restoring constitutional autonomy to local governments across the state. He criticized the current centralization of resources, noting that each of the 17 local council areas receives monthly allocations of at least N300 million. Despite this substantial funding, he alleged that there are no visible projects executed to reflect the utilization of these monthly incomes. Under his proposed administration, the takeover date of May 29, 2027, would see locally elected councils managed strictly in accordance with extant laws, ensuring that funds translate into tangible community development.

Stakeholder Dynamics and Political Positioning

The APC candidate clarified his political stance amidst a complex landscape involving other political parties and candidates in the state. He explicitly stated that he holds no alliance with other gubernatorial candidates for the 2027 race, asserting that he is the sole APC contender aiming to win at the center. Opah suggested that any future political alliances should be directed toward him, rather than him aligning with others. This position contrasts with recent movements in the opposition, where Elder Abraham Armah, the PDP State Chairman and Deputy Governorship candidate, publicly backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election campaign.

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Simultaneously, the political environment features Dr. Kingsley Anosike, whose name appeared among members of President Tinubu's Campaign Council, raising questions about the PDP's internal coordination as their own governorship candidate. Opah maintained that the APC remains the party of the center and that his victory would be secured through direct merit and policy appeal rather than coalitional maneuvering. He expressed confidence in the APC's ability to win not only in Abia State but also at the federal level, citing the party's strong organizational structure and his clear agenda as key determinants of success.

Civil Service Reforms and Healthcare Investments

A significant portion of Opah's platform focuses on rectifying perceived injustices within the state civil service, particularly regarding the eight-year tenure policy implemented by the current government. He vowed to address the alleged unjust dismissals of workers and the premature retirement of directors who did not receive their due benefits. The candidate argued that civil servants who dedicated years of service to Abia State deserve dignified retirements with commensurate financial rewards. His administration plans to recall and remedy these scenarios immediately upon assuming office, ensuring that loyal state employees are treated with the respect and compensation they earned.

In the healthcare sector, Opah pledged to construct sophisticated medical institutions within Abia State to reduce the exodus of patients seeking treatment outside the region. He criticized the current administration's allocation of N130 billion for the construction of 54 Smart Schools, questioning whether such expenditures were justified or effectively managed. He accused the current government of flagging off projects with fanfare before execution, leading to abandoned infrastructure that does not reflect the billions spent. His vision includes a robust healthcare network that makes local treatment a viable and high-quality alternative to traveling abroad or to other states.

Market Elections and Administrative Accountability

Opah also targeted alleged government interference in the election of union executives within the state's markets, promising to halt such practices to allow for genuine democratic representation among traders. He highlighted the discrepancy between the N1.8 trillion naira received by Abia State and the lack of visible ground developments, attributing this to poor management and a lack of qualified leadership. He insisted that only certified, qualified individuals, not mediocres, should be entrusted to manage state resources under the incoming APC administration.

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Looking ahead, the APC candidate affirmed his determination to win the 2027 election by offering a credible alternative to the current governance model. He summarized his approach with the promise to deliver only what he can realistically achieve, focusing on growth, development, and prosperity for Abia State. With a clear agenda and the backing of the APC, Opah remains optimistic about overcoming political challenges and leading the state to its next level of economic and social advancement.