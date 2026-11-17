Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle leads Nigeria against Tanzania in a crucial 2027 AFCON qualifier in Zanzibar, with captain Wilfred Ndidi backing the team's blend of youth and experience.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle faces one of the most important matches of his tenure today as Nigeria take on Tanzania in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

Eric Chelle Faces Crucial Match

Kick-off is at 2.00 p.m. Nigeria time. A defeat would raise serious questions about Chelle's ability to lead the senior national team. The Franco-Malian took over when Nigeria's 2026 World Cup hopes were fading, inheriting a side low on confidence and sitting fifth in a six-team group with only two points from three matches.

Also read Super Eagles Held to 0-0 Draw by Tanzania in Zanzibar, AFCON 2027 Hopes in Doubt

Nigeria ultimately fell short of World Cup qualification and also missed the African playoff route to the Mundial, losing to DR Congo on penalties in the final game. Since then, fans had given Chelle the benefit of the doubt, hoping he would rebuild the team to compete with Africa's leading sides such as Morocco, Senegal, Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire.

However, a 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau early in the 2027 AFCON qualifying race has cast doubt on his ability to deliver success soon. Guinea-Bissau beat Tanzania 2-0 in Zanzibar, and if Nigeria fail to beat the same Taifa Stars, they may fall further behind the Group L leaders. The consequence could be missing the 2027 AFCON, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

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That prospect would be difficult for the Nigeria Football Federation to explain to Nigerians, especially if the country also fails to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Chelle also manages the U-23 Eagles, who trail DR Congo 0-2 from the first leg of their qualifying tie. The decisive second leg will be played in Ikenne, also today.

Nigeria Prepares for Tanzania

The Super Eagles are aware that a different challenge awaits them in Tanzania, where the hosts will be eager to make a statement in front of their supporters. Although Tanzania have already secured their place at the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts, they will be determined to show their competitiveness against one of Africa's football heavyweights.

Nigeria won the first meeting 3-1 on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, with goals from Alhassan Yusuf and a brace by Tolu Arokodare. Three points in Zanzibar would take the Super Eagles to nine points and increase the pressure on Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau, who also face Madagascar on Tuesday. Tanzania have never beaten Nigeria in any of their previous 14 encounters.

Another win would represent an important step toward securing Nigeria's place at the 2027 AFCON in East Africa. Chelle said he was surprised by Tanzania's tactical approach in the first match, particularly their decision to use a five-man defence instead of their usual formations. He said he was a little disappointed because they went to Uyo and played five at the back, when they normally used to play in 4-2-3-1 or 4-1-4-1.

Looking ahead to the return leg, Chelle said Tanzania are now at home and want to win the game. He added that his team are ready to make a good game, noting that the travel was not easy but that the players are here, excited and motivated to play. The Super Eagles coach defended his tactical decisions, insisting that his choice of formation depends on the players available, the opposition and the team's overall philosophy.

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He said preparations for the encounter had been ongoing for two or three months. Chelle stressed that selecting the best-performing players remains central to his approach. He added that players who regularly feature in the starting lineup must keep working hard to maintain their places, explaining that every squad member must be at their best. He also praised his players' commitment, saying they continued to give their all for the national team even when results did not go their way.

Ndidi Highlights Team Unity

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi expressed confidence in the team's blend of experienced players and emerging talents, describing the integration of younger players as encouraging. He said the young lads coming into the team and gelling with the squad is very inspiring, adding that for the team, old players and young players, they are all the same.

Ndidi said the younger members have settled in well and urged them to communicate freely with their more experienced teammates, both on and off the pitch. He maintained that communication and unity would be crucial as Nigeria seek to maintain their momentum. He added that the players must remain committed to the coach's philosophy and game plan regardless of the pressure they face.

Reflecting on the previous performance, Ndidi noted that Nigeria improved in the second half, attributing the response to the players' ability to stay together as a unit. He said the team remain focused on securing victory in their next outing, insisting their immediate priority is the encounter against Tanzania before turning attention to subsequent matches.

Ndidi said that as a group, they have a plan, a philosophy and a game plan, and they try as much as possible to win every game. He said every game that comes their way now sits at the top of the table, so the most important game now is the game tomorrow. He added that once they get this one done, they will look forward to the next one.