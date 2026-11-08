Eric Chelle Leaves U23 Camp for Super Eagles Duties

Nigerian football faces scheduling clashes as Eric Chelle prioritizes Super Eagles qualifiers. Deniran Ortega takes U23 helm for DR Congo tie. Key squad details and match dates outlined.

Nigerian football authorities are managing a complex scheduling conflict as Head Coach Eric Chelle departs the U-23 training camp to assume full responsibilities with the senior national team. This strategic shift ensures that Chelle can focus on preparing the Super Eagles for their critical 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Tanzania, a fixture that takes precedence in the immediate international window. His absence from the Olympic Eagles camp highlights the logistical challenges inherent in managing dual coaching mandates for two national teams simultaneously.

Ortega Leads U23 Against DRC

Assistant Coach Deniran Ortega will take immediate charge of the Olympic Eagles in Eric Chelle's absence for the upcoming two-legged U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series against the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ortega, who has been working closely with the home-based players since the camp opened two weeks ago, recently led the technical crew during a friendly victory over Grassrunners before the squad's departure. His interim leadership continues alongside Ikorodu City head coach Bright Ozebagbe as the team pursues qualification for next year's tournament in Egypt.

Also read Chelle Names 24-Man Super Eagles Squad for Tanzania AFCON Qualifiers

Scheduling Conflict Forces Departure

The core of this personnel change stems from both national teams having fixtures scheduled within the same international window, creating an unavoidable clash for Eric Chelle. The Olympic Eagles are set to play the first leg of their series in Lubumbashi on Friday, November 13, a date that perfectly coincides with the Super Eagles hosting Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. This temporal overlap necessitates Chelle's presence with the senior squad, leaving Ortega to manage the U-23 preparations for the away fixture against DR Congo.

Squad Roster and Key Player Calls

Eric Chelle has simultaneously named a robust 23-man squad for the Super Eagles' qualifying tie, featuring notable prospects such as Brighton forward Zadok Yohanna and Molde FC midfielder Daniel Daga. The roster includes goalkeeper Michael Atata, who will compete with SJK FC's Samuel James and home-based Clinton Andy for the starting position, as well as junior international Abdulmuiz Adeleke. Other selected players span various European leagues, including defenders Victory Akpe and Vince Osuji, midfielders Chibuzor Nwoko and Aderemi Adeoye, and forwards Peter Edokpolor and Umar Abubakar.

Advertisement

Strategic Importance for Olympic Qualification

The stakes for the Olympic Eagles are exceptionally high, as winning the two-legged series against DR Congo is mandatory to advance to the final round of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Success in this competition serves a dual purpose, as it also determines Africa's representatives at the men's football event of the 2028 Olympic Games. Nigeria received a bye in the first qualifying round, meaning every match in this stage is critical for securing their spot on the global stage and continuing their development path for the next Olympic cycle.

Travel Plans and Return Fixture Details

The seven home-based players in the U-23 squad are expected to depart Nigeria on Tuesday for the first leg at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, marking the beginning of their journey to secure qualification. The return leg is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 17, at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, which also coincides with the Super Eagles' second meeting with the Taifa Stars. These tightly packed fixtures test the depth and adaptability of the coaching staff and players as they navigate multiple competitive fronts.