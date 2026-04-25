Éric Chelle Addresses Contract Talks with NFF Amidst Club Interest

Super Eagles coach Éric Chelle discusses ongoing contract negotiations with the Nigeria Football Federation while acknowledging interest from other clubs following a successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign. He is focused on upcoming tournaments including the Unity Cup and international friendlies.

Nigeria's national football team, the Super Eagles , are preparing for a busy schedule of matches, including the upcoming 2026 Unity Cup and a series of international friendlies.

Central to these preparations is the ongoing contract discussion between the team's head coach, Éric Chelle, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). Chelle, who took the helm of the Super Eagles, has successfully steered the team to a commendable third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco, a performance that has naturally attracted attention from other clubs and national associations.

This success has led to speculation regarding his future, with reports linking him to several high-profile opportunities. However, Chelle remains focused on his current role and the immediate challenges facing the national team. The 48-year-old Malian coach confirmed that negotiations for a new contract are underway, handled by his agent. He acknowledged that financial aspects are a key component of these discussions, stating that there are financial issues to be discussed and resolved.

However, he has deliberately chosen to delegate these negotiations to his representative, allowing him to fully concentrate on his primary responsibility: preparing the Super Eagles for their upcoming competitions. Chelle emphasized his commitment to the job and the task at hand, demonstrating a professional approach that prioritizes the team's performance over personal contract details. This approach is likely to be viewed favorably by the NFF, as it signals a dedication to the long-term development of Nigerian football.

The current contract between Chelle and the NFF is valid until January 2027, providing a degree of stability, but a new agreement would likely reflect his recent successes and potentially secure his services for an extended period. Looking ahead, Chelle's immediate focus is on the 2026 Unity Cup, scheduled to begin next month. A crucial part of his preparation involves scouting potential talent within the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

He intends to identify players who can strengthen the Super Eagles squad and contribute to their success in future competitions. The team's first challenge in the Unity Cup will be a semi-final clash against Zimbabwe's Warriors on May 26th at the Valley. Nigeria is the defending champion of this friendly invitational tournament, having won the 2025 edition last year, adding further pressure to perform well.

Beyond the Unity Cup, the Super Eagles have also arranged international friendly matches against Poland and Portugal in June. These fixtures will provide valuable opportunities to test the team's capabilities against European opposition and refine their strategies in preparation for future qualifying matches and tournaments. The upcoming schedule represents a significant period for the Super Eagles and Éric Chelle, with both the team's performance and the coach's contract situation under close scrutiny





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