Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi calls for accountability and implementation of laws to combat gender-based violence in Nigeria during the 16 Days of Activism.

Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi has declared that the fight against gender-based violence in Nigeria must end the culture of impunity and treat no one as a sacred cow. Speaking as the world began the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the feminist activist emphasized that the national conversation is shifting from mere advocacy to strict accountability and institutional responsibility. Her assessment highlights the urgent need to bridge the gap between policy formulation and actual implementation across the country.

Assessing Progress in GBV Mitigation

Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, who serves as the co-founder and chair of the governing board of the Amandla Institute, believes Nigeria still has a long way to go in addressing violence against women and girls. Despite this, she acknowledges significant successes in creating Sexual Assault Referral Centres and establishing shelters for victims. At the subnational level, she pointed to Lagos, Ekiti, and Kwara states as examples where comparative progress has been made in mitigating and preventing gender-based violence.

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These advancements were often driven by the Nigerian Governors' Spouses Forum, which encouraged several states to declare a state of emergency against gender-based violence. This declaration, backed by political will and high-level advocacy, made the domestication of laws and the creation of state-specific action plans possible. However, the Amandla Institute chair notes that violence continues to rage at pandemic levels, fueled by negative social norms, harmful cultural practices, poverty, and selfish interpretations of religious texts.

Challenges of Patriarchal Norms and Culture

According to Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, the biggest obstacle to progress is the persistence of patriarchal norms, values, and practices that minimize the value of women and girls throughout their life cycle. She observed that many men have grown up believing women are playthings and that consent is not an issue. These intersecting issues create an environment where violence is tolerated, making communities unsafe for half the population.

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The activist stressed that while campaigns against violence have been effective, there is a difference between accepting campaign demands and internalizing their meaning. Nigeria needs a national consensus that it is not a violent people and that it will no longer tolerate cultures of violence. Without this shift in mindset, legislative gains remain hollow, and the implementation of laws continues to suffer from a lack of resources and political will.

Dismantling the Culture of Impunity

Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi argues that Nigeria must accept that violence against women and children is unacceptable and that laws exist to protect everyone. She pointed out that a common practice for abusers is to use their influence or call on others to help them escape justice. This shifts the focus from getting justice for victims to protecting the abusers, thereby perpetuating a cycle of impunity.

When a victim is denied justice, they are unable to heal and pick up the pieces, making the journey from victim to survivor a long and torturous one. The Amandla Institute chair insists that access to justice is a priority, and all responsible agencies must uphold their mandates with adequate resources and capacity building. Lack of political will often means that required resources for implementation are unavailable, resulting in inadequate rehabilitation for survivors.

Lessons from Ekiti State's Model

During her tenure as First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi witnessed significant strides in addressing gender-based violence. Her husband, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was determined that Ekiti State would become a model of best practice in this area. The state recorded notable achievements during his governorship, setting a benchmark for other states and the Federal Government to follow.

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The success in Ekiti was bolstered by the presence of a committed Attorney-General, Honorable Femi Fani-Kayode, who worked alongside the First Lady to ensure that legal frameworks were effectively utilized. Their collaboration demonstrated that high-level political commitment can drive tangible change in how gender-based violence is handled. Other states are encouraged to draw lessons from this experience, particularly in linking legislative action with practical enforcement and survivor support systems.