Man United Draw 4-4 With Aston Villa, Remain 18th With Eight Points

Manchester United scored twice in stoppage time to salvage a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford, but remain 18th in the Premier League with eight points from 10 matches.

Manchester United scored twice in stoppage time to salvage a remarkable 4-4 draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The result leaves United stuck on eight points from 10 matches, sitting 18th in the table for the first time in the new Premier League era. The club has now gone eight league matches without a win, continuing its worst start to a season in 40 years. The draw did snap a two-match losing streak, but the Red Devils remain in the relegation zone. Aston Villa made a blistering start and took a two-goal lead within the opening four minutes.

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Aston Villa Take Early Lead

Alysson scored in the first minute with a low shot at the back post that beat goalkeeper Senne Lammens through the legs. Nicolas Jackson doubled the lead in the fourth minute from a rebound. United were stunned but jolted to life and won a penalty when Boubacar Kamara fouled Matheus Cunha. Bruno Fernandes slotted home the penalty in the 16th minute to halve the deficit.

Youri Tielemans then scored against his former club with a low shot from the edge of the area in the 44th minute, sending both sides into the break level at 2-2. The second half brought deja vu for United, who conceded a penalty in the first minute of the half. John McGinn slotted home the 48th-minute spot kick to restore Villa's lead. Villa then reestablished their two-goal advantage five minutes later through Leon Goretzka.

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He stabbed home at the back post in the 53rd minute after United failed to clear a free kick, making it 4-2. United refused to give up. Joshua Zirkzee pulled one back in the 90th minute, slotting home Patrick Dorgu's low cross.

United Salvage Late Draw

Then Dorgu headed home the equaliser in the dying seconds to claim a precious point. The substitute duo of Zirkzee and Dorgu repeated the rescue act from the first half, when Fernandes and Tielemans had pulled United level. The end-to-end encounter produced eight goals in a classic at Old Trafford. Unai Emery's Aston Villa came out flying and looked set for a comfortable win before United's late comeback.

Villa will be frustrated to have let a two-goal lead slip twice in the match. In other Premier League matches on Sunday, Chelsea lost their fourth match of the season in a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland. Liverpool piled more misery on Crystal Palace with a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park. Brighton moved up to second on the Premier League log with a 2-0 win over 10-man Brentford.

The Seagulls cut Arsenal's lead to five points and have a one-point advantage over third-placed Manchester City.