Mauricio Pochettino is ready for a role at Manchester United as Michael Carrick faces likely dismissal. United must offer £7.4-10m to terminate Pochettino's US contract amid a disappointing start that sees the club 18th in the league.

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly expressed his eagerness to take over as manager of Manchester United, with the club's hierarchy weighing the possibility of a swift appointment after a run of poor results under caretaker Michael Carrick.

United believe that Pochettino will be willing to accept a contract if the club follows up with a formal offer within the next 48 hours. The Argentine, 54, would need to be released from his current role as the United States national team head coach; the club would pay a fee between £7.4 million and £10 million to the USF, plus any staff‑release charges.

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He signed a contract renewal with the national team in August that keeps him tied until 2025, and the US national side has a two‑legged Concacaf Nations League quarter‑final against Haiti scheduled for the coming week, adding complexity to a potential switch. The United board, led by Chief Executive Omar Berrada and Director of Football Jason Wilcox, are expected to hold a decision meeting on Wednesday in Monaco.

Carrick Under Fire After Poor Run

Criticisms of Carrick's performance have mounted after the club won just one of its opening 10 Premier League games. The team sits 18th in the table, a position only seen since the 1986‑87 season when United were 20th. Several key defensive lapses and an inability to secure points with top teams underscore the pressure on the club's leadership.

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Carrick, who joined United as a player‑manager in May 2024, had previously been in contention for the club's manager role on three separate occasions, following José Mourinho in 2018, Erik ten Hag in 2022, and the Ajax‑to‑Liverpool move of Erik ten Hag's dismissal in 2024. He was appointed as a permanent head coach in May 2026 after an interim spell, a contract reportedly running two years with an option for a further 12 months.

If the appointment of Pochettino proceeds, United would need to negotiate a release clause against the US national team, while also sorting out the financial terms for his staff. The Argentine's record in the Premier League includes guiding Tottenham to a Champions League final in 2019 and taking the United States to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup as a co‑host nation. The next few days will be crucial for United's governance.

Urgent Decision for New Manager

Should Berrada and Wilcox recommend Carrick's departure, a new manager will have to step in almost immediately to try to arrest a downward spiral. The Old Trafford hierarchy are losing patience after a run of defensive shortcomings and a sequence of dropped points that have left the 20‑time champions dangerously close to the bottom of the Premier League table.

At present, speculation around Pochettino's potential arrival remains at the highest levels of the club, with the Red Devils allegedly conducting talks about his suitability. His move would still require the club to carry out a contractual release that is both point‑specific and urgent, given the tight timelines presented by international fixtures and the club's precarious league position.