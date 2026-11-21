Noah Okafor scored twice as Leeds United beat Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge, their first win there since 1999, moving them up to sixth in the Premier League.

Leeds United won 4-1 at Chelsea on Saturday, their first victory at Stamford Bridge since 1999, moving the visitors up to sixth in the Premier League and handing manager Xabi Alonso another damaging defeat.

Chelsea, looking to bounce back from defeat at Sunderland, struck first through Emmanuel Emegha on his full debut. The Netherlands forward, who joined in the summer, scored his first goal for the club in the 28th minute, lashing home a left-footed strike from Morgan Rogers' pass. The current article said the goal came in the 25th minute.

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But Okafor levelled three minutes later, taking advantage of the Blues' scrambling backline to slide into the far corner after being set up by Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Calvert-Lewin spurned several chances to register in the first half, hitting the crossbar and having two headers saved, but made no mistake from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Leeds Turn Game Around With Two Goals

Referee Michael Oliver awarded the spot-kick when Morgan Rogers was deemed to have used his arm to block Jayden Bogle's attempt at goal, and Calvert-Lewin confidently found the bottom corner to make it 2-1 in the 53rd minute. Leeds were in full control in the 58th minute when Okafor hooked a bobbling ball into the roof of the net, completing his brace after Chelsea failed to clear an Ethan Ampadu throw-in and the resulting ball fell into his path.

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Xabi Alonso swiftly made a double change, bringing on Danny Welbeck and Pedro Neto, but Chelsea's woes in front of goal continued as Leeds held firm and continued to threaten on the counter. Brenden Aaronson put the icing on the cake for Leeds deep into stoppage time, breaking clear from the halfway line and slotting into the bottom corner in the 90th minute to make it 4-1.

The current article said the goal came in stoppage time and sealed the emphatic victory. Chelsea were also dealt an injury setback during the first half when midfielder Moises Caicedo was forced off and replaced by Jordan Henderson. The current article noted this happened in the first half. The defeat compounds Chelsea's difficulties under Alonso, who had been seeking a response after his side's disappointing run before the international break.

Chelsea Suffer Damaging Home Defeat

Chelsea will be left to reflect on a damaging home defeat. The result gives Leeds a significant boost in their attempt to move away from the lower half of the Premier League table, while Chelsea remain in trouble after another setback. Tosin Oyediran is a journalist with Punch Newspapers, bringing over eight years of newsroom experience to his coverage of politics, health, advocacy, sports, and entertainment.

Known for sharp interviews and human-centered reporting, his work focuses on public accountability, civic issues, and the stories shaping everyday lives. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH. Stay informed and ahead of the curve! Follow The Punch Newspaper on WhatsApp for real-time updates, breaking news, and exclusive content.

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