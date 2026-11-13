Bruno Fernandes rejects second Manchester United contract offer

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has turned down a second contract offer from the club, with salary and deal length the main sticking points as talks continue.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected a second contract offer from the club, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the 2026/27 season.

According to reports from The Athletic and Sky Sports on Friday, talks over a new agreement began in the summer, when the Portugal international turned down United's first proposal. The club has since returned with improved terms, but Fernandes remains unsatisfied. Salary and the length of the proposed deal are understood to be the main points of contention.

Also read Manchester United ‘Reach Verbal Agreement’ With Ex-Chelsea Coach Pochettino To Replace Carrick

Bruno Fernandes Rejects United Contract Offer

United hold an option to extend it by a further 12 months, which would also prevent him from speaking to foreign clubs in January about a potential free transfer. The 32-year-old Portuguese midfielder is currently contracted to United until June 2027, with the club holding an option to extend the deal by another 12 months.

Negotiations over a new agreement have reportedly continued since the summer, when Fernandes turned down the club's initial proposal before United returned with an improved offer. Despite the setback, the club are keen to keep their captain and are expected to continue negotiations in an attempt to reach an agreement.

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Should both parties fail to reach a new deal, Fernandes could begin discussions with foreign clubs from January over a potential move next summer, although United could still activate the extension clause in his existing contract. Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 and has established himself as one of the Premier League's standout midfielders. He was named PFA Player of the Year in August after recording a league-record 21 assists last season.

Manager Change Adds Uncertainty

His form has been more mixed this campaign as United have struggled. The contract situation adds another layer of uncertainty at Old Trafford. Michael Carrick was sacked as head coach on Thursday, with Mauricio Pochettino widely expected to be announced as his successor. Last season Fernandes attracted strong interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, which he ultimately rejected.

He has repeatedly expressed his attachment to Manchester United, though he has also previously indicated frustration with aspects of the club's direction. United's hierarchy will now look to bridge the gap on terms while navigating the transition under a new manager. Gilbert Ekugbe is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over a decade of experience reporting on business and economic affairs. He covers markets, corporate developments, finance, and Nigeria's broader economic landscape.

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