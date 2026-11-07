Arsenal beat Hull City 1-0 as Odegaard extends lead to six points

Martin Odegaard scored in the 72nd minute to give Arsenal a 1-0 win over Hull City, extending their Premier League lead to six points and maintaining their perfect home record.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard scored a late winner as his side beat Hull City 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points.

The Norwegian midfielder struck in the 72nd minute, reacting quickest to slot home on the rebound after Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis had saved Noni Madueke's shot. The win was Arsenal's fifth in a row in the league since their 3-0 defeat by Brighton in September, which remains the only time they have dropped points so far this season.

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Title Rivals Manchester City Face Nottingham Forest

Arsenal's six-point lead at the top could be reduced when title rivals Manchester City face Nottingham Forest later on Saturday at 17:30 GMT. Hull made the hosts work for the three points, threatening early and frustrating Arsenal for much of the encounter. John Egan came close to giving the visitors an early lead when he headed narrowly wide from a corner, while former Arsenal academy player Semi Ajayi also tested goalkeeper David Raya with a headed effort.

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Arsenal struggled to create clear-cut chances in the first half, with Declan Rice firing wide and Kai Havertz unable to control Odegaard's through-ball to get a shot away. The hosts also had a penalty appeal overturned before the break after Havertz was pulled by a Hull defender inside the box. Referee Farai Hallam reviewed the incident at the pitchside monitor and identified a foul, but no penalty was awarded because Havertz was deemed offside.

Arsenal increased the pressure after the restart, with Madueke forcing a save from Tzolakis before Odegaard capitalised on the goalkeeper's failure to hold the winger's subsequent effort. The Gunners pushed for a second goal, but Madueke was denied by the goalkeeper after attempting to round him, before his follow-up effort was cleared off the line.

Arsenal Strengthen Position At The Summit

In that late chance, Madueke went through but was tackled by Tzolakis, only for the ball to ricochet off Hull's Nobel Mendy and then be cleared off the line by Brooke Norton-Cuffy. Arsenal held on to secure another clean sheet, their seventh in the Premier League this season, and strengthen their position at the summit. The victory also preserved their 100 per cent home record, a post-match report on the Arsenal website noted.

The majority of the squad will now join their national teams for the international break before Arsenal return to league action away to Newcastle United on November 21.