Epe International Airport Announced as Key Lagos Economic Hub

The Lagos APC confirms the Epe International Airport project, highlighting its role in transforming the Lekki-Epe corridor into a major global investment and industrial hub under Governor Sanwo-Olu's administration.

Lagos APC leadership has formally identified the Epe International Airport as a defining milestone in the ongoing economic transformation of the Epe Division and the wider Lekki-Epe corridor. This significant announcement was delivered during the kickoff of the Lagos East APC governorship election campaign held in Epe. The initiative aims to solidify the region's status as a premier center for industrial and commercial activity.

Airport Project Details and Strategic Context

The proposal for the Epe International Airport serves as the logical completion of an integrated economic ecosystem already established in the region. This comprehensive network includes critical assets such as the Dangote Refinery, the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the Lekki Deep Sea Port, and the Lagos Coastal Road. Together, these infrastructure projects are designed to create a unified aviation gateway that supports industrial expansion and international trade.

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The announcement was corroborated by Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who serves as both the Deputy Governor and the APC governorship candidate. He reaffirmed the administration's firm commitment to the project and disclosed that the necessary groundwork and documentation had already been advanced by Governor Sanwo-Olu. This confirmation signals a transition from planning to active implementation of the aviation facility.

Historical Foundations and Political Continuity

Lagos APC Publicity Secretary Seye Oladejo emphasized that this development is the realization of a long-term vision originally conceived by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Oladejo noted that the foundation was laid during Tinubu's tenure as governor, where strategic groundwork enabled the establishment of the Lekki Free Trade Zone and land allocation for the Dangote Refinery. This foresight recognized the enormous economic potential of Lagos's eastern axis.

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The development trajectory continued under former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, whose administration sustained infrastructural development and strategic connectivity. Subsequently, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode made immense contributions to the Epe corridor, particularly by advancing the proposed international airport project. His administration articulated an integrated transportation framework that appreciated the airport's strategic importance to the future of Lagos State.

The current administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu has built upon these historical foundations with significant investments in the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Lagos Coastal Road. These efforts redefine the economic geography of Lagos State by ensuring continuity in governance and strategic planning. The convergence of assurances from Governor Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Hamzat reinforces the determination to move the project forward.

Future Economic Impact on Epe and Lagos

Upon completion, the Epe International Airport is expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity and facilitate international trade flows. The facility will strengthen tourism capabilities and provide necessary aviation infrastructure to complement emerging commercial and logistics activities. This development is projected to create substantial employment opportunities and attract further domestic and foreign investments to the axis.

For the residents of the Epe Division, the airport represents the opening of a new economic chapter with benefits for generations to come. The area is steadily emerging from its historical reliance on agriculture and fishing to become a strategic destination for industrial investment and international commerce. Naming the airport after President Tinubu would serve as an enduring tribute to the foresight that initiated this transformation.

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APC leadership views the cumulative impact of these developments as a fundamental change in the economic outlook of the Epe axis. The projects are not isolated interventions but interconnected components of a carefully conceived economic architecture. This approach is designed to unlock the enormous potential of the Lekki-Epe corridor for global markets.