Inter Lagos edge Abia Warriors 2-1 to end home win drought as Enyimba slump continues

Inter Lagos secured their first home win of the season, defeating Abia Warriors 2-1, while Enyimba's struggles deepened with another loss. Rangers remain top despite a draw.

Inter Lagos secured their first home victory of the 2026/27 Nigeria Premier Football League season on Sunday, edging Abia Warriors 2-1 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, in a Matchday 13 encounter.

The win ended their wait for a home win and also halted an eight-game winless run. Uchenna Njoku broke the deadlock in the 21st minute before John Danga extended the hosts' advantage seven minutes later. Abia Warriors pulled one back through Ettah Ikoi in the 53rd minute, but Sanjo's men held on to secure a crucial 2-1 victory.

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Sanjo Reflects on Inter Lagos Victory

Inter Lagos interim coach Sanjo expressed satisfaction with the first home win of the season but admitted that his side's performance in the opening 15 to 20 minutes of the second half affected his overall excitement. He said, I feel happy, satisfied, but the initial play of 15 to 20 minutes in the second half tempered with that excitement overall. At the end of the day, we showed character all through the game.

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Sanjo acknowledged there is still work to be done, particularly in his team's transition from attack to defence, despite being pleased with their overall performance. He added, There's a lot of work for us to do still, especially from our attack-to-defence transition, but for the most part of the game, I'm very happy. The result takes Inter Lagos to seven points from 13 matches, although they remain 20th on the league table despite ending their home win drought.

Sanjo's side will now look to build on the morale-boosting victory as they continue their fight to climb out of the relegation zone. Enyimba's struggles in the Nigeria Premier Football League continued on Sunday as their losing streak extended. The People's Elephant suffered another setback against Ikorodu City, leaving the nine-time champions with more questions to answer as they battle to move away from the relegation zone.

Enyimba Struggles Continue in League

Enyimba went into the Matchday 13 fixture under pressure after losing 1-0 to Ranchers Bees in Minna last weekend. They had been 18th on 11 points before the encounter, having recorded three wins, two draws and seven defeats in their opening 12 matches. Earlier, Inter Lagos had struggled for consistency since their only previous league victory, a 1-0 away win over Enyimba in September. That victory was their first of the season before Sunday's home win.

Meanwhile, Rangers maintained their position at the top of the table despite being held to a draw by Niger Tornadoes in Minna. The defending champions went into the match with 24 points from 11 games and were looking to extend their advantage over their closest challengers. Katsina United also strengthened their title ambitions, moving into second place after defeating Nasarawa United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

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The results provided another twist in the race at the top, while Enyimba's continued struggles leave the Aba giants facing an increasingly difficult campaign. Inter Lagos will now aim to build on the morale-boosting victory as they continue their fight to climb out of the relegation zone. The win lifts them to seven points from 13 matches, but they remain 20th on the league table.