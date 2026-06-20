Enugu State Wins Top Awards for Infrastructure and Revenue Growth Under Governor Mbah

Enugu State received two major awards at the SCIRA 2025 for its infrastructure development and IGR performance. The Mbah administration's projects, including road networks, smart schools, healthcare centres, and the new Enugu City, are praised for transforming the state. IGR has surged due to reforms, showcasing effective governance.

Enugu State has been recognized for its significant achievements in infrastructure development and revenue generation at the BusinessDay States Competitiveness and Investment Readiness Awards (SCIRA) 2025 held in Abuja.

The state secured the Infrastructure Development Competitiveness Award and the Outstanding Performance in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) Award. Governor Peter Mbah's administration was praised for its effective use of resources, completing both new and abandoned projects, and extending infrastructure to remote communities. The commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ben Okoh, highlighted the unprecedented infrastructural revolution under the governor, noting that more road construction has been accomplished in three years than any previous administration achieved in eight.

Key accomplishments include the completion of the International Conference Centre, revival of Hotel Presidential and Nigergas Company, establishment of 267 smart schools, 260 Primary Healthcare Centres, and the ambitious new Enugu City project-an integrated development spanning 10,000 hectares with underground utilities. Additionally, the administration has grown IGR dramatically through technology-driven reforms, from N26.8 billion in 2022 to N406 billion by 2024, demonstrating exceptional fiscal management and strategic vision





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Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah Infrastructure Development IGR Growth SCIRA Awards 2025 New Enugu City Smart Schools Primary Healthcare Centres

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