Enugu State Suspends Daily Tolls on Petty Traders to Ease Financial Burden

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has suspended daily toll collections from petty traders without lockup shops, aiming to curb illegal revenue collection and alleviate financial pressure on low-income residents. A task force is formed to ensure compliance, while traders with lockup shops still pay annual fees.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has issued an immediate and indefinite suspension of daily toll collections from petty traders lacking lockup shops, deeming the practice illegal. The announcement, made on Tuesday, is a component of the government's strategy to combat illicit revenue collection and reduce the financial burden on low-income individuals. Speaking through the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, Mr.

Mbah emphasized that this decision aligns with new tax reforms designed to protect vulnerable citizens. He explicitly cautioned that any individual, regardless of whether they are acting on behalf of the government or privately, caught collecting the prohibited levies, commonly ranging from N100 to N200, will be subject to stringent legal repercussions. Furthermore, a task force, presided over by Mr. Onyia, has been established to ensure adherence to this directive throughout the state's markets. Governor Mbah has called upon council chairpersons, traditional rulers, market leaders, presidents-general, civil society organizations, and residents to promptly report any violations to the designated task force. It is crucial to note that the suspension specifically excludes traders operating from lockup shops, who are still obligated to pay annual fees varying between N30,000 and N36,000. In related developments, police in Enugu State successfully rescued a kidnap victim and recovered various exhibits during a recent operation. This successful intervention highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat crime and ensure the safety and security of the residents. The governor's action demonstrates a commitment to creating a more equitable economic environment for the state's citizens. The suspension of the levies provides immediate financial relief to petty traders, enabling them to conduct their businesses with reduced financial strain. This decision is expected to be welcomed by the affected traders, who have often voiced concerns about the burden of daily tolls. The newly established task force is expected to play a vital role in enforcing the suspension, ensuring that the directive is implemented effectively across all markets in the state. The collaboration between the government and community leaders, including council chairpersons, traditional rulers, and market leaders, is essential for the successful implementation of this policy. The tax reforms, which are designed to support vulnerable citizens, are part of the governor's broader vision for economic development. The government is committed to creating a business-friendly environment that fosters economic growth and reduces poverty. This initiative demonstrates the administration's willingness to listen to the concerns of the people and take decisive action to address them. The move also signals a commitment to transparency and accountability in government operations, ensuring that revenue collection is conducted in a fair and just manner. The successful rescue of the kidnap victim further reinforces the government's commitment to protecting the lives and property of its citizens. The state government is continuously working to improve the security situation in the state, ensuring that residents can live and conduct their businesses without fear of crime. The governor's action is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and prosperous society for all citizens of Enugu State. The emphasis on legal consequences for those violating the directive sends a clear message that the government is serious about enforcing the law and protecting the rights of its citizens. The collaboration between government officials and community leaders is crucial in ensuring that the policy is effectively implemented and contributes to the overall development of Enugu State. This approach highlights the importance of good governance, community engagement, and security as key ingredients for achieving sustainable development and improving the quality of life for all residents





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Enugu State Peter Mbah Toll Suspension Petty Traders Tax Reform

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