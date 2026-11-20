Enugu State sees reversal of medical brain drain as doctors return due to improved CONMESS salaries and new hospital infrastructure under Governor Peter Mbah.

Enugu State is witnessing a significant reversal in the trend of medical brain drain, with an increasing number of doctors who previously emigrated for better opportunities now returning to practice locally. This shift marks a turning point for the state's healthcare system, which had long suffered from severe shortages of qualified medical personnel. Recent investigations confirm that the exodus of skilled professionals is slowing down, bringing renewed hope to public health institutions across the region.

Improved Remuneration Drives Doctor Returns

Dr Sunny Okafor, a public health physician and immediate past chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Enugu State, attributes this positive development to substantially improved remuneration and working conditions for medical staff. He explained that disparities in pay and inadequate welfare packages previously made state-owned hospitals less attractive compared to federal teaching hospitals or private facilities. However, the current salary structures and welfare packages for doctors in Enugu State have become competitive with what their colleagues earn in some foreign countries.

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The implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) has been a critical factor in this turnaround. Dr Okafor highlighted that the government's enhanced implementation of this salary structure, coupled with better welfare packages and residency training support, has directly addressed the financial grievances that drove many physicians away. These improvements have made public healthcare employment in the state significantly more attractive and competitive for medical practitioners.

Reversal of Internal Migration Trends

According to Dr Okafor, internal migration of doctors from state-owned hospitals to federal institutions has been reversed almost entirely, with an estimated turnaround approaching 100 per cent. He noted that medical professionals from federal institutions are now expressing interest in opportunities within state-owned facilities, particularly at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUT Teaching Hospital) and Parklane Hospital. This represents a significant shift in the attractiveness of Enugu's public healthcare employment system.

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While a precise figure would require confirmation through comparative personnel records from the affected institutions, professional observations suggest a dramatic change in dynamics. The trend has moved away from doctors routinely leaving state-owned hospitals for federal ones. Instead, there is a growing flow of medical talent returning to or staying within the state-owned sector, driven by the enhanced professional and financial environment.

Infrastructure Expansion and Strategic Interventions

Beyond salary improvements, the Enugu State Government has introduced broader interventions aimed at strengthening staff retention and reducing pressures that drive doctors abroad. These measures include the expansion of the healthcare workforce, modernisation of hospital infrastructure, and increased access to specialist training. An ongoing recruitment programme is targeting more than 2,200 healthcare personnel for the primary healthcare system to address workforce shortages and excessive workloads.

Another promising development is the establishment of the 300-bed Enugu International Hospital, conceived as a quaternary healthcare institution. Dr Okafor stated that this facility will provide advanced diagnostic, therapeutic, and specialised medical services. It is designed to create opportunities for advanced clinical practice, specialist employment, research, innovation, and international professional collaboration, potentially reducing the need for medical tourism.

Attracting International Expertise Home

The Enugu International Hospital has sparked growing interest among internationally based medical experts, including Nigerian doctors practising overseas, in returning to take up appointments. Dr Okafor described this as the prospect of brain gain, where experienced professionals and internationally acquired expertise are attracted into the state's healthcare system. This development introduces a new dimension to the reversal of brain drain, moving beyond domestic migration to attract global talent.

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Dr Peter Ezekwe, another medical practitioner, emphasized that government sponsorship of doctors and other healthcare professionals for overseas training remains a strategic intervention. By investing in capacity development abroad and then welcoming these professionals back to serve in improved local facilities, the state is creating a sustainable cycle of expertise and service. This approach ensures that the investment in training yields direct benefits to the local population and strengthens the overall healthcare infrastructure.