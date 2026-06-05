Enugu State Government Warns Against Market Shutdown for APC Rally

The Enugu State Government has cautioned market leaders against shutting down major markets in the state capital to show support for an APC rally. The administration asserts that such actions contradict its economic development goals and violate constitutional rights.

The Enugu State Government has issued a strong warning against a alleged plan by some market leaders to shut down major markets within the state capital on Saturday.

The shutdown is reportedly intended to show support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally backing the re-election of Governor Peter Mbah and President Bola Tinubu. The government's position was made clear in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Malachy Agbo, on Friday in Enugu. The statement declared that such a move contradicts the Mbah administration's determined efforts to boost investment, business, and productivity in the state, and therefore does not have the government's blessing.

It emphasized that people should feel free to go about their businesses, a predisposition that prompted the administration's decision to end illegal Monday sit-at-home orders from June 5, 2023. The government maintained that political association remains an individual right and choice, and participation in rallies should never truncate businesses or involve any form of compulsion.

"While the government appreciates the enormous demonstration of goodwill by traders across the state, it frowns, however, at any attempt by any market leader to shut down major markets in the Enugu East Senatorial District on account of the planned rally," the statement read. It revealed that the plan is contrary to the administration's vision to grow Enugu State's economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion and to position the state as the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism, and living.

The statement further referenced the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guarantees freedom of association and assembly, stating that nothing should detract from these rights in current or future rallies. The government warned that it will not hesitate to impose sanctions on any action that denies people access to markets or other public spaces where they earn their daily living, urging market leaders to take note





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Enugu State Market Shutdown APC Rally Governor Peter Mbah President Bola Tinubu Freedom Of Association Economic Development

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