Enugu State Government and Police Move Against Stepmother for Alleged Child Homicide

The state government and police have arrested a stepmother, Mrs. Ogechi John, for allegedly beating her stepdaughter, Miss Ogechi Amanda John, to death at their Nchatancha residence in the Emene area of Enugu metropolis.

The Enugu State Government and the Police have moved against a stepmother, Mrs. Ogechi John , for alleged child homicide . Mrs. John, who hails from Oderiko in Ikwo LGA of Ebonyi State, was arrested by the police on Monday morning for allegedly beating her stepdaughter, Miss Ogechi Amanda John , aged 9, to death at their Nchatancha residence in the Emene area of Enugu metropolis.

Neighbours reported that the event allegedly occurred around 3pm on Sunday, noting that the late Miss Amanda had been a victim of constant and ruthless maltreatment at the hands of her stepmother. Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Enugu State, Mrs. Ngozi Enih, has expressed the state government's anger over the incident, saying it would not relent until justice is done.

'It is on record that the Governor Peter Mbah Administration has zero tolerance for any form of child abuse, let alone child homicide. So, we swung into action on learning about this tragedy to ensure that the suspect was arrested.

“But it doesn't end there. We will be pressing for thorough and expedited investigation to ensure that justice is not just done, but done really fast.

“Nobody should take another's life and certainly not the life of any child in Enugu State. We condemn it in totality," she stated





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Enugu State Government Police Stepmother Child Homicide Ogechi John Ebeneyi State Ikwo LGA Amanda John Nchatancha Residence Ebenezi State Peter Mbah Ngozi Enih Child Abuse Child Homicide Enugu Metropolis Investigation Justice Zero Tolerance Condemnation

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