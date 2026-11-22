Enugu State is set to host the 68th Regular National Council on Health in 2027, selected for its robust healthcare infrastructure and successful rural health initiatives.

Enugu State has officially secured the right to host the 68th Regular National Council on Health, succeeding Nasarawa State which held the previous session. This prestigious decision was finalized during the closing ceremony of the 67th Council meeting, which took place in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Friday. The Federal Government has formally approved Enugu as the next host city for the nation's apex health policy and decision-making body.

Enugu Selected for Healthcare Excellence

Enugu State was chosen unanimously by council members and health authorities following a comprehensive presentation that highlighted the state's significant investments in the health sector. The selection process was driven by the state's outstanding performance and its strategic focus on delivering quality healthcare to all citizens. The 67th Regular National Council on Health was convened from 16 November to 20 November 2026 in Lafia, Nasarawa State, providing the platform for this pivotal decision.

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Showcasing Rural Health and Infrastructure

The primary rationale for selecting Enugu stems from its innovative Rural Healthcare Plan, which has successfully established 260 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres. These facilities are strategically located in every political ward across the state, ensuring comprehensive healthcare coverage for rural populations. Each centre serves as a critical health referral and surveillance point, significantly enhancing accessibility for underserved communities.

Health stakeholders are particularly eager to examine the operational success of the state's two tertiary teaching hospitals. These institutions are recognized for producing high-quality health personnel for Nigeria and managing complex medical cases effectively. The council aims to learn from Enugu's model of deploying medical technology and expanding medical professional training drives.

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Medical Tourism and Global Standards

A key attraction for international and domestic stakeholders is the state-of-the-art 300-bedded Enugu International Hospital. This facility is designed to combat medical tourism by providing world-class treatment within the state. It is positioned to become the finest and highest referral hospital in Africa, setting a new benchmark for regional healthcare excellence.

The delegation also plans to inspect the ongoing improvement and revamp of 54 Secondary and Cottage Hospitals scattered throughout the state. This infrastructure upgrade is part of the broader 4-tier Health System strategy implemented by Governor Mbah's administration. The goal is to create a seamless referral system that supports primary care facilities with specialized services.

Economic and Social Benefits for Enugu

The hosting of the Council will provide a significant platform to showcase Enugu's robust road network, beautiful landscapes, and serene environment. The state is known for its secured environment and vibrant nightlife, which complements its professional appeal as a business and healthcare hub. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammed Ali-Pate, chairs the Council, which brings together health stakeholders and partners from within Nigeria and globally.

The decision marks a historic moment for Enugu, as records indicate the state has never hosted such a vital health decision-making event before. The upcoming gathering will attract experts and partners from around the world, offering a unique opportunity to demonstrate the state's commitment to equitable healthcare. This event underscores Enugu's emerging role in shaping national health policy and delivering results for all Nigerians.