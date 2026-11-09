Enugu seals four illegal private hospitals, warns against unsafe medical practices

The Enugu State Ministry of Health sealed four illegal private hospitals in Enugu South Local Government Area after inspecting about 12 facilities, warning operators against unsafe medical practices.

The Enugu State Ministry of Health has sealed four illegal private hospitals in Enugu South Local Government Area. The action followed an on-the-spot monitoring exercise across about 12 private health facilities in the council area.

The monitoring was carried out by a team of directors from the ministry, led by the Director of Medical Services, Dr Chinyere Ezeudu. The team assessed operational standards, verified registration status and checked compliance with established healthcare regulations and professional guidelines. Ezeudu said the affected facilities were sealed and directed to immediately discontinue their operations. She said the enforcement action was necessary to protect residents from substandard healthcare services, unqualified medical practices and other activities capable of endangering human lives.

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Government Pledges Health Protection Under Mbah

Speaking on the development in Enugu, Ezeudu reiterated the commitment of the Enugu State Government under Governor Peter Mbah to safeguard the health and well-being of residents. She noted that the government was doing the health safeguard through effective regulation, quality assurance and strict monitoring. She emphasised that the government would not tolerate illegal medical operations, professional misconduct or any practice that compromises patient safety.

She further warned private healthcare operators to ensure that their facilities are duly registered, appropriately licensed and operated within the scope of their approved services. Ezeudu said the ministry will sustain its monitoring and enforcement exercises to ensure that only qualified and authorised healthcare providers deliver services to the people of Enugu State. The ministry had earlier said the exercise was led by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. George Ugwu, and carried out by the team of directors.

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Ezeudu said the team visited about 12 private health facilities to assess their operational standards, verify their registration status and ensure compliance with established healthcare regulations and professional guidelines. She said the team was disappointed by what it found. She described the flagrant disregard for healthcare regulations and professional standards as unacceptable and a serious threat to public health.

Ugwu Reiterates Commitment to Healthcare Regulation

The ministry said the enforcement action was necessary to protect residents from substandard healthcare services, unqualified medical practices and other activities capable of endangering human lives. Ugwu reiterated the commitment of the Enugu State Government under Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of residents through effective regulation, quality assurance and strict monitoring of healthcare facilities across the state.

He said the government will not tolerate illegal medical operations, professional misconduct or any practice that compromises patient safety. The commissioner warned private healthcare operators to ensure that their facilities are duly registered, appropriately licensed and operated within the scope of their approved services. Ugwu added that the government will sustain its monitoring and enforcement exercises to ensure that only qualified and authorised healthcare providers deliver services to the people of Enugu State.