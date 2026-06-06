Enugu Rally Endorses Governor Mbah and President Tinubu for 2027

A massive political rally in Enugu State, the Ofu Obi Mega Rally, has reaffirmed support for Governor Peter Mbah and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections. Thousands gathered at Okpara Square to express gratitude for the administration's achievements, with prominent figures like Ken Nnamani and Jim Nwobodo endorsing Mbah.

A massive political rally in Enugu State has reaffirmed support for Governor Peter Mbah and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections. The event, tagged the Ofu Obi Mega Rally, was described as the largest gathering in the state in many years.

It brought together thousands of people from the Nkanu clan, traditional rulers, and political figures to express gratitude for the developmental strides under the current administration. The rally was held at Okpara Square, Enugu, and featured donations and symbolic endorsements, including a sum of 300 million naira towards Governor Mbah's re-election campaign and the presentation of an Ofo staff, representing authority, justice, and endorsement, by traditional rulers.

The organizing committee, led by Chairman Okey Ogbodo and Secretary to the State Government Chidiebere Onyia, emphasized that the massive turnout was a mark of appreciation for the transformative leadership of Governor Mbah and the support from President Tinubu. Mr. Ogbodo declared that across all sectors, the evidence of transformational leadership speaks louder than propaganda, noting that the people of Enugu State can testify that the state is moving forward with confidence and speed.

He further stated that if it were possible to borrow governors, other states would be lining up to borrow their governor. Former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, used the occasion to endorse Governor Mbah, stating that people involved in certificate forgery or those who have been sacked from federal appointments have no business aspiring to the state's governorship.

He emphasized that Mbah has a vision and is rich in ideas and educational strategy, but those who procure certificates through fraudulent means cannot make good leaders. Nnamani warned that anyone aspiring to be governor out of anger because they feel the incumbent annoyed them would make a terrible governor, as they would govern with anger and make wrong decisions.

He concluded that as far as he can see, there is only one candidate running for governor, and that is Peter Mbah, and that the governorship seat should not be used as a trial. Elder statesman and former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, maintained that Governor Mbah would be supported by all for his performance, irrespective of political party.

He called on anyone else dreaming of becoming governor in 2027 to rest their ambition, stating that everyone will vote for Peter Mbah, including members of the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, and other parties, because he has performed wonderfully well. He also noted that Enugu West zone had two terms, Nsukka Zone had two terms, so the other zones must get their turn.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, accompanied by Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, and other federal dignitaries, said that Governor Mbah and President Tinubu have redefined governance through bold and inclusive policies that have benefited Ndigbo and Enugu State. In his remarks, Governor Mbah lauded the people of the zone and the state for their courage in investing their trust in him back in 2023 when he had only a vision to sell.

He acknowledged that it was hard to place faith in something that had not yet taken shape, but the people believed in him. The rally demonstrated the strong connection between the state and the federal government, highlighting strategic appointments, projects, and interventions that have yielded dividends. The event was a clear statement of the people's commitment to continuity and development under the leadership of Governor Mbah and President Tinubu.

The Ofu Obi Mega Rally served not only as a political endorsement but also as a celebration of achievements and a pledge for continued progress in Enugu State and beyond





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Enugu State Peter Mbah Bola Tinubu Ofu Obi Rally Endorsement

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