Enugu Police Debunk School Attack Report, Arrest Man Over Fake Facebook Post in Akwa Ibom

Enugu State Police Command is investigating a false social media report claiming an armed herder attack on a school in Ezeagu LGA. Akwa Ibom Police arrested a man for circulating a fake Facebook post about an impending bandit attack in the state.

Enugu State Police Command has launched an investigation to verify the authenticity of a social media report alleging an armed herder attack on a school in Ezeagu Local Government Area.

In a statement, the command's spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, dismissed the report as 'false and misleading'. Ndukwe stated that no such attack occurred in any school within the council area or any other part of the state. He noted the concern caused by the deliberate fabrication and circulation of such information, which could incite fear and create unnecessary panic among the public, including school administrators, teachers, students, and parents.

Efforts are underway to identify, apprehend, and prosecute the individual(s) responsible for originating and disseminating the false report. The Commissioner of Police in Enugu, Mamman Giwa, has directed the command's tactical and intelligence units to intensify efforts to arrest the originators and peddlers of the false report. The command reassured residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property, maintaining peace, safety, and public order in schools and across the state.

They urged residents to disregard the report, remain calm, law-abiding, and security conscious, promptly reporting any suspicious persons, activities, or other security concerns to the nearest police station or security agency. In a separate incident, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command arrested a man, Akaninyene Udo, over an alleged fake Facebook post claiming that bandits were planning an attack in Akwa Ibom.

The police spokesperson, Timfon John, stated that Udo was apprehended following investigations into a viral social media post in which he circulated a threatening message accompanied by an image of an armed bandit. The police warned the public against spreading false information that could cause panic and disrupt public peace





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Enugu State Police Command Social Media Report Ezeagu LGA Armed Herder Attack Akwa Ibom State Police Command Fake Facebook Post Bandit Attack

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