Enugu PDP Chairman Hails Kabiru Turaki's Re-emergence as National Leader Amid Legal Victories

Barr Steve Oruruo expresses confidence in Kabiru Turaki's ability to stabilize the PDP and discusses the implications of the Supreme Court ruling on the party's internal crisis.

Barr Steve Oruruo , the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State, has officially extended his heartfelt congratulations to Kabiru Turaki following his successful re-emergence as the National Chairman of the party.

This development is being viewed not merely as a routine change in leadership but as a critical turning point for the PDP, which has been besieged by internal crises and factional disputes for a significant period. Speaking to a gathering of journalists immediately after his return from the nation's capital, Abuja, Oruruo expressed an unwavering and profound confidence in the capacity of Turaki to steer the party toward stability.

He emphasized that the current political climate in Nigeria demands a party that is not only stable but is also repositioned to meet the evolving needs of the electorate. Oruruo described Turaki as possessing the necessary dexterity and an ironclad commitment to navigate the PDP through its current turbulence and bring it safely to a shore of unity and strength.

He argued that Nigeria is currently in desperate need of a nationally accepted political organization with proven credentials, and he believes that under Turaki's stewardship, the PDP will once again become that beacon of hope for the Nigerian people, emphasizing that 'I have unalloyed confidence in the profound dexterity and unwavering commitment of Kabiru Turaki to navigate the troubled party to safety'. In addition to his praise for the new National Chairman, the Enugu PDP leader took the opportunity to commend the party's Board of Trustees, under the guidance of former Senate President Adolphus Wabara.

Oruruo lauded the BoT for their bold, principled, and courageous decisions during the height of the internal conflict. He noted that the Board of Trustees had demonstrated an exemplary level of unity and integrity, proving that the party's core institutional framework remains intact. According to Oruruo, the BoT has successfully shown that it is completely insulated from external manipulations and internal pressures, regardless of the risks involved, including potential inducements or threats.

He stated that 'The BOT has proved that it is not only united and untainted but proudly insulated from all manipulations, even at the greatest risk of inducement or threat'. This stability within the BoT is seen as the bedrock upon which the party's recovery is built, ensuring that decisions are made in the best interest of the party's longevity rather than for the benefit of a few powerful individuals.

By maintaining this level of independence, the BoT has effectively safeguarded the party from being torn apart by the competing interests of various factions. A significant portion of Oruruo's address was dedicated to the interpretation of the recent Supreme Court judgment, which he believes provides a definitive resolution to the leadership disputes.

He pointed out that while the court's decision to nullify the Ibadan Convention was a split one, the Justices were unanimous in sustaining the suspension of Senator Samuel Anyanwu and other associated figures. Oruruo interpreted this legal victory as a devastating blow to the legitimacy of the suspended faction. He asserted that the ruling effectively invalidates every single action taken by these suspended elements while they were claiming to act on behalf of the PDP.

In his view, the inauguration of the National Committee led by Anyanwu was a farce from the very beginning, and the subsequent Abuja Kirishi convention was nothing more than a glamorous joke that had been taken too far. By stripping the rival leadership of any legal standing, the Supreme Court has paved the way for the legitimate leadership to reclaim control and move the party forward without the shadow of illegitimacy hanging over its operations, noting that 'all actions taken by these suspended elements on behalf of the PDP remain null and void and of no effect'.

Looking toward the future, Oruruo announced that the PDP is now fully prepared to resume its political activities across the entire federation. With the leadership question finally settled and the BoT acting in strict accordance with the judicial pronouncements, the party is set to begin the process of selling interest and nomination forms to aspiring candidates. This process will occur through the genuine and legitimate leadership structures, from the national headquarters down to the subnational levels.

Beyond the internal administrative recovery, the Enugu PDP Chairman called for a comprehensive political reset across Nigeria. He argued that the party owes it to the Nigerian people to reinvent the current leadership model to better reflect the genuine aspirations and yearnings of the electorate. He stressed the urgency of transitioning toward a more people-oriented governance style, stating that the party must recapture and redirect the wheel of statecraft to truly encapsulate the will of the majority.

This vision for a renewed PDP is centered on the idea that internal party discipline and legal legitimacy are the first steps toward achieving broader national transformation and delivering a government that serves the interests of all Nigerians





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