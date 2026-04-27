Enugu North Stakeholders Endorse Governor for Re-election, Citing Development Achievements

Prominent stakeholders from Enugu North Senatorial Zone have declared their support for the governor's re-election, highlighting significant infrastructure development, improvements in education and healthcare, and inclusive leadership as key reasons for their endorsement. The group praised the governor's commitment to delivering tangible results and transforming the region.

A significant delegation of stakeholders from Enugu North Senatorial Zone has publicly endorsed the incumbent governor's bid for re-election, citing unprecedented development and inclusive leadership as key reasons for their support.

The group, led by prominent figures including His Majesty, Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu, and Chief John Nnia Nwodo, highlighted a multitude of achievements across the state, with a particular emphasis on the benefits received by Enugu North. These accomplishments include the successful appointment of Professor Simon Ortuanya as the first indigenous Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a gesture seen as a historic milestone for the region.

The stakeholders also praised the governor's respectful handling of the state burial for the late Senator Okey Ezea, despite his political opposition, demonstrating a commitment to unity and statesmanship. The endorsement is rooted in tangible results, according to the stakeholders, who pointed to substantial investments in education and healthcare. The upgrade of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS) to include a teaching hospital and the appointment of 70 professors were specifically mentioned as major advancements.

Furthermore, the construction of 102 Smart Green Schools and 102 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres in Enugu North, exceeding the numbers in other senatorial zones, was lauded as a significant improvement in infrastructure. The development of modern transport infrastructure, including interchange terminals in Nsukka and the introduction of CNG buses, was also acknowledged as a positive step towards easing commuting challenges.

Ongoing road projects, such as the dualisation of the Opi – Ugwuogo Nike – Abakpa Road and the Owo – Ubahu – Amankanu – Umualor – Ikem- Obollo Afor dual carriageway, are opening up economic corridors and improving regional connectivity. The near completion of the Ama – Akama Oghe – Olo – Iwollo – Umulokpa road, linking Uzo-Uwani to other parts of the state, was highlighted as a critical integration route.

Beyond infrastructure, the stakeholders commended the governor for securing federal appointments for individuals from Nsukka and revitalizing previously struggling state assets like Nigergas, United Palm Products Limited (UPPL), Sunrise Flour Mills, and Hotel Presidential, Enugu. Flagship projects such as the International Conference Centre (ICC), the 5-star ICC Hotel, the 300-bed Enugu International Hospital, and the New Enugu Smart City were also cited as evidence of the governor’s commitment to progress.

With over 3,000 projects either completed or underway across the state, the stakeholders expressed confidence in the governor’s ability to continue driving positive change. Governor Mbah, in response, thanked the delegation for their support and reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to equitable governance. He explained that the allocation of projects was based on objective criteria, such as the number of wards in each zone, with Enugu North having the highest number at 102.

He pledged continued investment in infrastructure and reiterated his commitment to eliminating unpaved roads throughout the state, emphasizing that his administration would fulfill its promises despite resource constraints





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Enugu State Governor Re-Election Stakeholders Infrastructure Development Education Healthcare Endorsement Politics

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