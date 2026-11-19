Chief Chinyeaka Ohaa, the NDC governorship candidate in Enugu State, inaugurated a 310-member campaign council led by Prof. Augustine Akubue and unveiled his Rescue Mission 2027 manifesto ahead of the governorship election.

The governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Enugu State, Chief Chinyeaka Ohaa, has inaugurated a 310-member campaign council and unveiled his manifesto ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Ohaa inaugurated the campaign council at the party's secretariat in Enugu State on Wednesday, with Prof. Augustine Akubue, a former state chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), appointed as its chairman. Addressing members of the council, the candidate urged them to intensify grassroots mobilisation and expand the party's support base ahead of the election. He expressed confidence in the council's ability to deliver, saying the party had selected only tested and trusted loyalists for the assignment.

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Ohaa, however, urged members not to rest on their oars but to work harder to strengthen the party's presence across the state. He said his campaign was offering residents a clear alternative for the future direction of Enugu State. The candidate also urged residents to protect their votes and resist attempts by politicians to influence their choices through financial inducements. He further asked residents to hold him accountable for the commitments outlined in his manifesto.

Rescue Mission 2027 Manifesto Outline

Unveiling his 2027 election manifesto, titled Rescue Mission 2027: Make Enugu Great for All, Ohaa outlined plans focused on economic recovery, institutional reforms, social justice, human development and equitable development across the state's 17 local government areas. He said the manifesto was designed to transform Enugu into a safe, productive, prosperous and inclusive society, adding that the state needed a change in its approach to governance.

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On taxation and business recovery, he promised to end unjustified daily tolls, multiple taxation, arbitrary assessments and unauthorised collections. He also pledged to introduce a unified business assessment system and a 12-month tax relief programme for eligible registered micro and small businesses.

Market Traders and Rural Development Plans

He promised to establish a Market Traders Recovery Committee within seven days of assuming office to investigate demolitions and document affected traders at Ogige Nsukka, Garriki, Holy Ghost and Abakpa markets, as well as the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, with plans for compensation assessments, emergency assistance and alternative trading spaces. On rural development, Ohaa promised to direct 60 per cent of new road infrastructure to rural areas, establish 17 agro-processing hubs across the local government areas and deliver 260 functional solar-powered water schemes, one in each ward, by the end of the third year of his administration.

"The Rural Rescue Compact places rural communities at the centre of the state's development agenda. Development must reach every local government and every ward, not just selected urban centres," he said. The manifesto also proposes upgrading at least one primary healthcare centre in each ward to provide 24-hour services, reviewing the Smart Green Schools programme, rehabilitating existing schools and improving teachers' welfare, recruitment and training.

Workers Welfare And Security Proposals

On workers' welfare, Ohaa promised to establish an Enugu State Retirees Gratuity Redemption Fund, audit outstanding liabilities and clear inherited gratuity arrears within the first 24 months of his administration, while introducing consequential pension adjustments. On security, he proposed a statewide Command-and-Control Centre covering all 17 local government areas, supported by community security volunteers and forest guards across the 260 wards, alongside strengthened security operations in vulnerable areas.

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Ohaa further pledged transparency in public finances, the restoration of local government autonomy, the protection of land rights, support for women and vulnerable groups, and the development of tourism destinations across the state.