Enugu Lawyers Protest Virtual Court Proceedings Over Justice Delivery Concerns

Lawyers in Enugu State's Nsukka judicial divisions have staged protests against the exclusive use of virtual court hearings, arguing that inadequate infrastructure undermines justice. They demand a return to physical trials and proper technological upgrades.

Lawyers in the Enugu North District of Enugu State have protested the continued reliance on virtual court proceedings, a practice adopted by judges over three years ago due to security concerns along the Ugwogo-Opi-Nsukka Road.

The protests, involving the Nsukka Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), highlight the lawyers' view that virtual hearings have compromised the dispensation of justice. They are demanding that judges resume physical sittings and that the state government equip courtrooms with modern facilities to make virtual proceedings efficient if they must continue.

The NBA Chairman, Sunday Agbo, noted that while the legal community initially supported virtual proceedings as a response to insecurity, the lack of proper infrastructure has led to significant problems, including poor audio and video quality, difficulties in document handling, and an inability for judges to properly assess witness demeanor. Lawyers have reported instances where witnesses threaten counsel during cross-examination conducted via mobile phones. One protester, Frank Agbowo, explained that the technical shortcomings impede fair trials, especially in substantive cases.

He stressed that virtual hearings are acceptable for minor matters but not for full trials. The lawyers have written to Governor Peter Mbah and the state chief judge but seen no resolution, prompting the protest and threats to boycott virtual sessions and shut down courts until physical proceedings resume





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