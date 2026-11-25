The Enugu State Internal Revenue Service disowns fraudulent property tax demands of N500,000 to N1.5 million and declares that generator tax does not exist under Nigerian law. The agency also reports tax revenue rose from N22 billion in 2022 to N51.5 billion in 2025.

The Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS) has warned residents against fraudulent property tax demands ranging from N500,000 to N1.5 million circulating in parts of Nsukka and Udenu Local Government Areas.

The agency also declared that there is no provision for generator tax under Nigeria's tax laws and warned radio stations and other media organisations against promoting advertisements demanding such payments. ESIRS Chairman Mr Emmanuel Nnamani made the clarifications during a press briefing on taxation and revenue generation in Enugu State. He alleged that some individuals had opened an account identified as Digital Revenue Service with Keystone Bank and were issuing bogus property tax demand notices to unsuspecting residents.

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He accused the perpetrators of deliberately circulating false tax information to create public resentment against the state's revenue policies. Nnamani said the approved annual land use charges in Udenu Local Government Area were N10,000 per plot for residential property, N25,000 for industrial property and N50,000 for commercial property. He described the demands running into millions of naira as fraudulent and urged residents to verify all tax notices with the appropriate government authorities before making payments.

ESIRS Warns Against Generator Tax Ads

He appealed to radio stations airing advertisements on generator tax to discontinue them immediately. He insisted that taxation must be backed by law and that no individual or agency had authority to collect a levy not recognised by relevant tax legislation. He said airing such material was as good as promoting illegality, stressing that taxes collected in the state were based on the law.

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Nnamani also declared that roadblocks for revenue collection had been abolished in Enugu State since the implementation of the new tax law on January 1, 2026, and said the ban could no longer be reversed. He described reports of revenue agents mounting roadblocks, particularly around the Nsukka axis, as the activities of unauthorised non-state actors seeking to extort motorists or portray the government negatively. He urged residents to report illegal collections and avoid making payments to unauthorised persons.

On the state's tax structure, Nnamani said the two major tax categories were Personal Income Tax and Property Tax, while other payments were statutory levies. He disclosed that traders in Ogbette Market, Enugu, pay a consolidated annual sum of N36,000 covering seven revenue items. These include presumptive tax, ESWAMA, signage fee, business premises, local government capitation, stallage fee and an aspect of union dues.

Consolidated Market Payments Explained

Nnamani contrasted the amount with the potential liability under the Presumptive Tax Regulation 2026, which provides that eligible businesses with annual turnover below N12 million are exempt from personal income tax. Those above the threshold are liable to pay one per cent of their turnover under the presumptive tax arrangement. He said the consolidated payment was intended to make taxation more affordable and reduce the burden on small businesses.

On property tax assessments, Nnamani said landlords were required to declare rental income and pay applicable personal income tax, but stressed that tax assessments issued to property owners were not necessarily final. He said any landlord who disagreed with administrative assessments had the legal right to file objections, after which the actual rental income could be reviewed and the appropriate tax determined.

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Enugu Tax Revenue Growth Details

Nnamani disclosed that Enugu State's tax revenue increased from approximately N22 billion in 2022 to N51.5 billion in 2025, representing growth of more than 100 per cent. However, out of the N406.7 billion total revenue recorded in 2025, tax revenue accounted for only 12.6 per cent. He acknowledged that the figure, reportedly the lowest percentage contribution among states, was a concern and indicated the need to strengthen tax collection to support the state's development programmes.

He explained that much of the growth in internally generated revenue was also attributable to the revitalisation of government assets. He maintained that the current administration was not overtaxing residents or collecting revenue outside the provisions of the law. He urged journalists to partner with the agency in educating residents on legitimate taxes, approved payment channels and the need to reject fraudulent demands. He said the objective was to prevent misinformation and protect citizens from extortion.