Enugu Imposes Movement Restriction for Saturday's North Senatorial Bye-Election

Enugu State Government announces a curfew across six local government areas in the Enugu North Senatorial District from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2026, to ensure a peaceful and orderly bye-election. Exemptions apply for INEC officials, security personnel, accredited observers, and journalists.

The Enugu State Government has imposed a temporary restriction on movement across the six local government areas within the Enugu North Senatorial District. This measure is in preparation for the upcoming bye-election scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026.

The announcement was made by Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, the Secretary to the State Government, through an official public statement released on Friday. The declaration stipulates that the movement ban will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the election day. This curfew applies to the entire senatorial district, which includes 102 electoral wards spread across the six constituent local government areas: Igbo-Etiti, Igbo Eze North, Igbo Eze South, Nsukka, Udenu, and Uzo-Uwani.

The primary objective of this restriction is to foster a peaceful, orderly, and credible electoral process. However, specific exemptions have been granted. Authorized personnel such as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, security forces, accredited election observers, and journalists performing official duties are permitted to move freely during the curfew. The statement also included appeals to political parties, candidates, and their supporters to conduct themselves lawfully throughout the pre-election, election, and post-election periods.

Security agencies have been instructed to enforce the movement restriction and to maintain general law and order. Residents are encouraged to exercise their civic responsibilities peacefully and to adhere to all electoral guidelines. The government concluded by expressing gratitude to the public for their anticipated cooperation and extended wishes for a successful and peaceful bye-election. This election is being organized by INEC to fill the vacant senatorial seat for the district





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Enugu Bye-Election Movement Restriction INEC Enugu North Senatorial District Curfew

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