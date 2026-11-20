Enugu Governor Peter Mbah plans to rename ESUT after Senator Jim Nwobodo, subject to stakeholder engagement and legislative process.

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has unveiled plans to rename the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) after Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo, a Second Republic Governor of old Anambra State. Mbah made the announcement on Thursday during the 3rd Distinguished Personality Lecture of the university, which Nwobodo delivered at the Peter Ndubuisi Mbah Multipurpose Auditorium on the ESUT campus in Enugu. The proposal is subject to stakeholder engagement and legislative due process.

Mbah said the idea was first suggested by the ESUT Alumni Association and matched his own thinking. He described the renaming as a fitting tribute to the elder statesman, who founded the institution in 1980.

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How the Proposed ESUT Renaming Would Work

Mbah said the renaming cannot happen by announcement alone, because ESUT was established by law. Changing its name would require the appropriate legislative steps and engagement with relevant stakeholders, he said. He added that he intends to begin those engagements and work with the institutions concerned to advance the proposal through the proper process.

Mbah said representatives of the alumni of the university and its associated institutions had recently visited him and asked that the university be renamed in honour of Nwobodo. He told them he supported the proposal, and said he was particularly encouraged that the request came from alumni who understood through their own experience what the university had meant to people's lives.

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Mbah Credits Nwobodo With a Founding Vision

Mbah praised Nwobodo's vision and courage in leadership, especially his heavy investment in human capital development. He said Nwobodo took the bold step of establishing ESUT a few years after the civil war, despite the enormous challenges involved.

Mbah recalled that Nigeria had returned to civilian government in 1979 after thirteen years of military rule, and that the Civil War had ended less than a decade earlier. He said resources were stretched and many families could not afford university education. He also noted that critics asked whether the state could sustain such an institution or whether it should be left to the federal government.

Mbah said Anambra State University of Technology was established in July 1980. Forty-six years later, he said, the gathering was taking place in one of the institutions that grew from that decision, and generations of young people had gained opportunities that might otherwise have been out of reach.

Community Schools, Industry and Lasting Local Impact

Mbah noted that beyond establishing ESUT, the Nwobodo administration encouraged communities to build schools, with government providing teachers and other support. He also said Nwobodo invested in industry to create employment and strengthen the state's productive capacity.

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Mbah acknowledged that some of those industries later declined, and said his government is now working to bring a number of them back into use. He framed the value of such decisions in people's lives, pointing to a child who could attend school in their own community, a young person who became the first in their family to enter university, and a household supported by employment in a local industry.

No timetable for the legislative process was announced at the lecture. The renaming remains at the stage of stakeholder engagement, with the Governor saying he will begin those discussions with the institutions concerned before any bill is advanced.