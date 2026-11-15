Mbah Defends Tinubu Reforms, Uzodimma Calls for Stronger Local Economies

Enugu Governor Peter Mbah says Nigeria would have suffered total economic collapse without President Tinubu's reforms, while Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma says economic growth must be built on stronger local economies.

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has said Nigeria would have suffered total economic collapse but for the courageous reforms of President Bola Tinubu, arguing that the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira only waited until Tinubu assumed office in 2023 because the nation delayed the evil day and lived on borrowed time.

Mbah spoke at the weekend during the launch of As Tinubu Mbah Moves (ATM), a support group convened by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Udeh (SAN), and dedicated to the re-election of President Tinubu and Governor Mbah in Enugu. The event also featured the cutting of the tape to commission 17 operational buses provided by the minister.

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Among those present were the Chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Martin Chukwunwike; Governor Peter Mbah; Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology and Convener of ATM, Dr Kingsley Udeh; his wife, Chinagolum Tochi-Udeh; and ATM State Coordinator, Onyebuchi Igboke. Mbah told the mammoth crowd, It would have been a lot easier for any leader to just continue with the status quo and carry on on the basis of business as usual.

But for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it was business unusual that led to the bold initiatives. He said, As a person who had played very actively in the oil and gas sector, I had written quite a lot of features and articles arguing against the fuel subsidy regime long before now, for it was clear to me, even from the point of a major player in that sector, that the subsidy regime was not sustainable because of the economic devastation it was causing to us as Nigerians.

We were just basically postponing the evil day. We were just digging our poverty pits continually. We were actually digging deeper into that pit of poverty. And it would have taken a very courageous leader in his first term to say, Look, if we have to build for the future, if we have to think about our children, then we must take out the subsidy and we must also unify the exchange rate regime.

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Mbah Condemns Pre-Crisis Naira Corruption

Mbah took a swipe at the foreign exchange regime before the floating of the naira by Tinubu, describing it as a cesspool of corruption. We got to a point in this country where even salary earners, once they get paid, would run to the bureau de change to change it rather than hold their salary in naira. Confidence was completely eroded in the naira. Nobody wanted to touch it with the tip of their finger.

And that was the recipe for a failed nation. If you wanted to do a study or research of any failed nation, it is when the country, the citizens themselves, begin to lose confidence in their currency. And that was the environment that this President inherited. It was a major cesspool of corruption.

The arbitrage was obvious and people were being taken advantage of. What was happening between the official and the parallel market was terrible. And some people were benefiting from that arbitrage at the expense of the economy. But it took this President's understanding of the economy to be able to make those bold decisions, he explained.

Tinubu Policies Attract Foreign Investment

Continuing, Mbah said that the stabilisation of the nation's macroeconomic indicators by the Tinubu administration had encouraged Foreign Direct Investments necessary for improving Nigeria's microeconomic indices, such as household incomes and employment. This essentially is something that is largely driven by private capital. But government enables it by policies because I can tell you that private capital does not go to where you do not have stability.

If your macro indicators are under pressure; if you have not addressed your foreign reserve, your foreign exchange regime, your inflationary rates, and all that, you do not have any chance of attracting private capital because private capital is blind. It is not emotional. It goes to where it makes return on investment, where it can be guaranteed some high level of security. Because we did not have all those before now, private capital was not coming.

So, what the bold policies and initiatives this President took have done is that those macro pressures have largely been eased. And what you are now witnessing in our economy is a growth trajectory. So, private capital is now looking towards our country. You can see quite a number of FDI deals being closed - not MoA or MoU.

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These are final investment decisions being made across different sectors, particularly in the oil and gas sector. You can see billions of dollars coming towards this direction today. People who have dollars are now going back to exchange their dollars because that confidence has been restored. So, now that we have stabilised our macro indicators, we have now started witnessing growth, albeit not to the level we aspire.

The next thing is going to be shared prosperity because you are going to see that growth cascade. You are going to see it get to the households. You are going to see it create employment. So, our unemployed youths would be gainfully employed.

That is the way it works, he explained. Citing Enugu State as an example, Mbah also credited the President with freeing funds that could be used for development.

Uzodimma Emphasizes Local Economic Foundations

Meanwhile, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma said economic growth would be sustainable only when it is built on stronger local economies, with the government providing the foundations and private investors turning them into productive enterprises, jobs and prosperity. Uzodimma spoke at the weekend at the inaugural Lagos Country Club Policy Dialogue with Government Leaders, held under the theme, The Future Is Local: Stimulating Grassroots Economies for Inclusive Growth.

He cited a survey conducted by his research team in which 85 per cent of respondents did not believe Nigeria offered citizens equal opportunities to thrive, arguing that the country's next phase of growth depended on developing communities beyond major commercial centres. The Imo governor cited figures showing that 72 per cent of rural Nigerians were poor, compared with 42 per cent in urban areas.

He said his administration had constructed more than 130 roads since taking office in 2020, connecting communities and improving trade between towns. On employment, he said more than 65,000 young people had been trained through Skill-UpImo in software development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and related fields, with digital skills centres across the state. In a separate development, Governor Mbah has mourned the deaths at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and ordered a probe into the incident.