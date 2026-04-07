Enugu Governor Commends DSS for Arrest of Kidnappers and Gunrunners, Vows to Make State a Safe Hub

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has praised the Department of State Services (DSS) for arresting high-profile criminals, including kidnappers and gunrunners. He emphasized the importance of maintaining security and committed to making Enugu a safe place for tourism, business, and living.

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah , has lauded the Department of State Services ( DSS ) operatives for their successful apprehension of prominent kidnappers and gunrunners operating within the state. Addressing the DSS Command headquarters in Enugu, Governor Mbah delivered high praise for the secret service, acknowledging their professionalism, unwavering discipline, and pivotal role in fostering a tranquil Easter celebration.

He specifically encouraged them to sustain this positive trajectory, emphasizing it as a cornerstone responsibility of the government. The Governor expressed profound satisfaction over the arrest of a highly notorious gang leader, who had been implicated in a string of violent attacks targeting security personnel and orchestrating kidnappings for financial gain across Enugu and its surrounding areas. “The appreciative populace of Enugu State is profoundly thankful for the serene environment, particularly during the Easter festivities, a direct result of the dedicated efforts of the Service, in conjunction with other security agencies present in the state,” he declared. He added, “Your continued commitment to delivering exceptional security services is crucial, as this remains the fundamental purpose of Government, and can never be undervalued.”\Governor Mbah expressed optimism about the elimination of criminal elements in Enugu State, driven by the sustained efforts of security agencies. He simultaneously reiterated his administration's unwavering dedication to transforming Enugu into a premier destination, a secure haven for tourism, robust business ventures, and a desirable place to reside. He highlighted that the citizens of Enugu would finally experience relief from the reign of terror inflicted by the apprehended criminals across the state and throughout the South-East region. Dr. Mbah also conveyed his deep disappointment concerning the choice made by able-bodied individuals to abandon basic human morality in favor of engaging in heinous criminal activities, stressing that the full force of the law will be applied to those convicted of such crimes. The Governor's commendation reflects the significance of collaboration between government entities and law enforcement agencies in ensuring the safety and security of the citizenry. The success in apprehending these criminals represents a significant victory in the fight against crime and a step towards fostering a more secure environment for the people of Enugu State. The Governor's words also highlight the importance of the DSS's work, acknowledging their crucial role in safeguarding the public and preserving peace.\Furthermore, Governor Mbah’s statements underscore the commitment of the Enugu State government to create an environment conducive to growth and prosperity. The vision of Enugu as a hub for tourism, business, and living is a testament to the government's forward-thinking approach to development. By prioritizing security, the administration aims to attract investment, stimulate economic activity, and improve the overall quality of life for its residents. The Governor's call for sustained efforts from security agencies indicates a long-term commitment to maintaining a safe and stable environment. This proactive approach is crucial for building trust, encouraging public participation, and achieving sustainable progress. The focus on making Enugu a safe haven is part of a broader strategy to position the state as a leading destination in Nigeria. The efforts to combat crime and ensure the safety of residents are essential for realizing this vision. The Governor's commendation for the DSS is an important step in reinforcing the government's support for law enforcement and its commitment to protecting the people of Enugu State. This decisive action demonstrates the government's resolve to address the challenges of crime and create a more secure and prosperous future for all residents





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Enugu State DSS Security Crime Peter Mbah Kidnapping Gunrunning Law Enforcement Government Safety

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