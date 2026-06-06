Enugu East Senatorial Zone Endorses Tinubu, Mbah for 2027 Re-election

The Enugu East Senatorial Zone has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu and Governor Peter Mbah, endorsing them for re-election in the 2027 general elections. The zone, comprising six local government areas, held a solidarity rally tagged 'Ofu Obi Rally for Tinubu and Mbah' and donated N300 million to support Mbah's re-election bid. Prominent political figures, including former Senate President Sen. Ken Nnamani and former Governor of old Anambra State Sen. Jim Nwobodo, praised Mbah's leadership and visionary governance, with the Secretary to the Enugu State Government and House of Representatives members echoing their support. Governor Mbah, in response, thanked the zone for its endorsement and highlighted his administration's achievements.

In a resounding show of support, the Enugu East Senatorial Zone has endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Governor Peter Mbah for re-election in the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was made during the 'Ofu Obi Rally for Tinubu and Mbah' held at Okpara Square, Enugu, with the zone comprising Enugu East, Enugu North, Enugu South, Isi-Uzo, Nkanu East, and Nkanu West Local Government Areas. The zone also donated N300 million to support Mbah's re-election bid.

The motions were moved and seconded by prominent political figures, including Senator Kelvin Chukwu and Mr. Nnolim Nnaji from the federal level, and Mr. Iloabuchi Aniagu and Mr. Anthony Mbah from the state level. Speaking at the rally, former Senate President Sen. Ken Nnamani praised Mbah's leadership, citing his Smart Green Schools initiative as a testament to his visionary governance. Former Governor of old Anambra State, Sen.

Jim Nwobodo, echoed Nnamani's sentiments, stating that Mbah deserved another term to consolidate the gains of his administration. The Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, expressed the state's firm support for Mbah, while Nnaji, on behalf of the House of Representatives members, emphasized the endorsement was based on performance and good governance.

Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Chief Okey Ogbodo, called for unity among party faithful and stakeholders, urging them to translate the growing support into electoral victory in 2027. Governor Mbah, in response, expressed gratitude for the endorsement, highlighting his administration's achievements and urging the people to support continuity in 2027





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Enugu East Senatorial Zone Bola Tinubu Peter Mbah 2027 Elections Re-Election Solidarity Rally Endorsement Leadership Visionary Governance Achievements

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