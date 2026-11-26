Twenty-two Enugu medical professionals demand access to 220 land plots at Idume Layout after paying millions, alleging a government plot to relocate them despite documented investments.

Twenty-two medical doctors in Enugu State have lodged a formal complaint regarding the alleged denial of access to land they purchased fourteen years ago at Idume Layout. The petitioners, identified as prominent healthcare professionals, assert that the Enugu State Government is attempting to relocate them from the property despite their substantial financial investments and existing developments. This urgent appeal targets the ongoing obstruction of their property rights in the Nkpofia Obeagu/Nkpofia Ugwuaji Akwunanaw area of Enugu South Local Government Area.

Land Ownership and Community Origins

The group of medical practitioners acquired the 220 plots from the Obeagu Akwunanaw Community while they were serving as resident doctors in Enugu. Over the last decade and a half, the owners have transitioned into senior medical consultant roles at major institutions such as the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, and other regional healthcare facilities. They obtained proper acquisition and registration documents at the time of purchase, establishing their legal standing as landowners.

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A physical inspection of the Idume Layout site reveals that significant portions of the land have already been developed by the owners. Visible infrastructure includes graded sections, constructed buildings, and fenced plots, indicating long-term reliance on the property for residential and investment purposes. These developments were carried out with the expectation of establishing permanent homes for their families while continuing to serve the Enugu community.

Financial Investments and Development Costs

The doctors have detailed massive capital expenditures invested in the layout over several years. These improvements included grading approximately two kilometers of earthen access roads and constructing more than seven culverts along with a manhole system. Furthermore, the owners installed more than fifty electric poles and fenced numerous individual plots to secure their properties. Some owners proceeded to construct houses after receiving necessary approvals from the relevant Town Planning Authority.

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Following initial acquisition, the state authorities demanded additional payments for verification, development charges, Right of Occupancy, and Certificate of Occupancy. The initial demand was set at approximately N8 million per plot. The owners paid a N100,000 verification fee and an initial N2.4 million per plot, which represented thirty percent of the total amount, under the understanding that occupancy documentation would be issued and development could commence while the balance was paid gradually.

Despite these partial payments, the situation worsened as further demands were made. Many owners subsequently made additional payments, bringing their total financial contribution to N6,660,000.00 per plot. They made these payments in reliance on state assurances that access to their land would be fully restored. However, despite these substantial contributions, the state has not granted full access to the plots, leading to the current dispute.

Documentary Disputes and Access Obstruction

The petitioners report that while some owners received documents described as Rights of Occupancy, others received nothing. There are significant concerns regarding the validity of the documents issued, as some lack beacon numbers and other critical particulars necessary to adequately identify the plots. This lack of precise documentation has created legal ambiguity and insecurity for the owners, despite their long history of ownership and payment.

Access to the layout and further development were obstructed years after the initial purchases. Owners reported the demolition of their fences and other structures, as well as encroachment on portions of the layout. They also noted alterations to the layout plan and the loss of plots and access points due to subsequent fencing and road construction. These actions effectively severed their access to the properties they had developed.

Government Response and Relocation Threats

The Enugu State Geographic Information System (ENGIS) was approached to address concerns regarding the distortion of the layout plan and obstruction of access. The doctors were assured that issues would be addressed through a redesign of the layout. However, the current notification suggests that the owners may be relocated to an alternative location that has not been clearly identified and is reportedly still being designed. This proposed relocation contradicts the original agreement under which the additional payments were made.

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The owners stated that they are no longer considered suitable to occupy the land, a claim that has caused considerable distress and heightened fears about the security of their ownership. This stance differs fundamentally from the understanding upon which they made additional payments, which were intended to secure access to their existing plots rather than a new, undefined location. The threat of relocation is viewed as a breach of trust and property rights.

Petition Signatories and Official Appeals

The letter was signed on behalf of the affected doctors by Dr. Ndubuisi Anyele, Dr. Joseph Tochukwu Enebe, Dr. Gedion Ekene Anigbo, and Dr. Kenneth Nkem Ibekwe. The petition, titled "Appeal for urgent intervention regarding denial of access and proposed relocation of owners of the 220 plots at Idume layout, Enugu South LGA," was addressed to multiple key stakeholders. Similar letters were sent to the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Calistus Onaga, and the President of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria.

Further copies were sent to the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association in Enugu, the Managing Director of the Enugu State Geographic Information System (ENGIS), and the Managing Director of the Enugu Housing Development Corporation. The doctors seek urgent intervention to review the matter, involving ENGIS, the Enugu Housing Development Corporation, other relevant authorities, and representatives of the affected owners. They request a facilitation of access restoration and resolution of layout issues to allow them to continue their development efforts.

Impact on Medical Professionals and Next Steps

The dispute has placed significant stress on medical consultants who are actively serving in critical healthcare roles across Enugu State. The inability to access their land and the threat of relocation undermine their long-term residential stability and financial security. The owners are demanding that the state review their acquisition documents, payment records, and development approvals to resolve the access issues.

The next steps involve an urgent review of the case by the Enugu State authorities. The doctors have appealed for a meeting to discuss the distortion of the layout plan and the restoration of access rights. The outcome of this review will determine whether the state honors the original land sales agreements or proceeds with the proposed relocation of these twenty-two medical professionals and their families.