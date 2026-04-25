Enugu Delegation Visit to President Tinubu Signals Strong Political Alignment

A high-level delegation from Enugu State, led by Governor Peter Mbah, recently visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja, demonstrating strong support for both the Governor’s administration and the President’s government. The visit has sparked political discussion and is seen as a strategic move ahead of the 2027 elections.

A recent visit by a high-powered delegation from Enugu State , led by Governor Peter Mbah , to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja has sparked significant political discussion.

The delegation, comprised of prominent sectoral leaders, founding fathers, and political stakeholders, was framed as a thank-you and solidarity gesture ahead of the 2027 general elections. President Tinubu expressed considerable enthusiasm and appreciation for the visit, particularly praising Governor Mbah as a transformative leader. The delegation was intentionally inclusive, representing all sectors of Enugu State, signaling unified support for both the Governor’s potential re-election and the President’s government.

Governor Mbah used the opportunity to request further federal consideration and interventions, receiving assurances from President Tinubu. The visit has reportedly unsettled opposition groups, who have attempted to downplay its significance through social media campaigns.

However, the broad representation within the delegation – encompassing influential figures from across Enugu State – suggests widespread support for Governor Mbah and, by extension, President Tinubu. The President’s prior expressions of admiration for Governor Mbah, notably during a January 2025 visit to Enugu State where he lauded the Governor’s infrastructural projects, further underscore the strengthening relationship. Governor Mbah has become a prominent figure within the ruling party, attracting attention and support even before his formal defection.

Prior to Governor Mbah’s move to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Tinubu administration had already initiated and funded several major federal projects in Enugu State, including the completed Eke Obinagu flyover in Emene and the ongoing dualization of the 21-kilometer Enugu-Abakaliki federal road. This proactive engagement demonstrates a commitment to the state’s development. The visit to Abuja is seen as a continuation of this positive trajectory, solidifying political alliances and paving the way for future collaboration.

The strong show of support from Enugu State’s leadership is anticipated to have a significant impact on the political landscape leading up to the 2027 elections, potentially bolstering both the Governor’s re-election prospects and the President’s agenda. The opposition’s attempts to discredit the visit are viewed as futile given the overwhelming support demonstrated by the delegation and the broader Enugu State populace.

The event highlights a strategic alignment between state and federal interests, promising continued progress and development for Enugu State





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