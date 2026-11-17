The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed a bill limiting rent increases to 2 per cent every four years and capping agency, legal and caution fees, with the legislation now awaiting Governor Peter Mbah's assent.

The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed a bill that caps rent increases at two per cent every four years in the state. The bill, which seeks to regulate rent increases and check exploitative practices in the housing sector, was passed on Tuesday after its third reading.

The legislation is titled A Bill for a Law to Amend the Landlord and Tenant Second Amendment Bill, Cap. 101, Revised Laws of Enugu State 2024, House Bill No. 3, 2025. It passed its second reading on March 11, 2026, and underwent a public hearing on March 26, 2026. It now awaits the assent of Governor Peter Mbah before it can become law. The bill was sponsored by Hon.

Also read Enugu Assembly passes bill capping rent increases at 2 percent after four years

Enugu Rent Bill Passed By Assembly

Okey Mbah, the member representing Nkanu East Constituency. Speaking after the passage, he described it as a people's bill, saying its spirit and intent were directed at addressing the concerns and yearnings of residents of the state. The motion for consideration of the report was moved by the member representing Nkanu West Constituency, Hon. Iloabuchi Abugu, and seconded by the member representing Awgu North Constituency, Rt.

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Hon. Jane Eneh. The report was presented by Hon. Okey Mbah, who chaired the special committee set up by the House to review the proposed amendments.

The committee comprised members of the House Committees on Housing and Investment, Public Petition, Ethics and Privileges, and Judiciary. Presenting the report, Mbah said the recommendations were the outcome of extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders. He described the proposed amendment as a people-oriented intervention designed to address exploitative practices in the housing sector. Under the proposed law, landlords would be permitted to review rents only after four years, with any increment capped at two per cent of the prevailing rent.

Landlords Can Raise Rents By Two Percent

However, an exception of not more than 10 per cent is provided where a landlord has undertaken reasonable renovation of the property. According to Mbah, the legislation would substantially reduce the cost of renting properties, particularly by regulating ancillary charges that have become additional sources of financial pressure on prospective tenants. He said the bill will subsidise over 60 per cent of what residents used to pay while trying to secure accommodation.

Mbah expressed concern over the activities of some estate agents who impose exorbitant charges on prospective tenants beyond the actual rent payable. He cited instances where accommodation advertised at N300,000 annually attracts a total payment of N950,000, while a N500,000 apartment could require as much as N1.4 million in overall charges. He said the legislation had addressed such additional financial demands by introducing specific limits on agency, legal and caution fees.

Agency Fees Capped At Five Percent

Under the proposed provisions, agency fees would be restricted to five per cent of the annual rent, while legal fees would be capped at 10 per cent. Caution fees would also be limited to 10 per cent of the annual rent and made refundable.

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The lawmaker further explained that the bill provides for a bond account domiciled under the custody of the State Attorney-General to ensure that caution fees are safeguarded and refunded to tenants at the end of their tenancy. The refund would be subject to an assessment of the property's fittings and fixtures. He said the arrangement would prevent the practice whereby tenants lose their caution deposits after vacating rented apartments, regardless of the condition in which they leave the properties.

Governor Mbah Promised Expediting Rent Law

Governor Peter Mbah had, during a recent interactive television programme, Enugu Kwenu, hosted by Afia TV, promised to engage the State Assembly to expedite action on pending legislation aimed at addressing the rent crisis in the state. The bill was subsequently given renewed attention, culminating in its passage on Tuesday.

The proposed legislation is expected to provide significant relief to tenants, particularly residents of Enugu metropolis, by addressing arbitrary rent increases, excessive agency charges and other financial demands imposed on prospective tenants when securing accommodation. Speaking after the exercise, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Uche Ugwu, described the legislation as part of the good governance initiatives of the current administration.

He said the proposed law would give tenants across Enugu State a new lease of life by providing legal safeguards against arbitrary rent increases and other exploitative practices. With its passage by the House, the bill now awaits the assent of Governor Peter Mbah before it can become law and take effect in the state. The passage followed growing public outcry over rising rents and exploitative practices by some landlords and estate agents in Enugu State.