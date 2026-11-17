The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed a bill limiting rent increases to two per cent every four years, with a 10 per cent exception for major renovations, plus caps on agency, legal and caution fees. The bill now awaits Governor Peter Mbah's assent.

The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed a bill restricting landlords to a maximum rent increase of two per cent in not less than four years, subject to specified exceptions.

The legislation is expected to provide significant relief to tenants, particularly residents of Enugu metropolis, by addressing arbitrary rent increases, excessive agency charges and other financial demands imposed on prospective tenants when securing accommodation. The bill, titled A Bill for a Law to Amend the Landlord and Tenant Second Amendment Bill, Cap. 101, Revised Laws of Enugu State 2024, House Bill No. 3, 2025, scaled its third reading on Tuesday after lawmakers adopted a joint review report during plenary.

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Rent Increase Caps And Renovation Exceptions

It passed its second reading on March 11, 2026, and underwent a public hearing on March 26, 2026. With its passage by the House, the bill now awaits the assent of Governor Peter Mbah before it can become law and take effect in the state. The proposed law prohibits landlords from increasing rent until after a minimum period of four years, with any increment capped at two per cent of the prevailing rent.

However, it permits an increase of not more than 10 per cent where a property owner carries out verifiable and substantial renovations. Governor Peter Mbah, during a recent interactive television programme, Enugu Kwenu, hosted by Afia TV, promised to engage the State Assembly to expedite action on pending legislation aimed at addressing the rent crisis in the state. The bill was subsequently given renewed attention, culminating in its passage yesterday.

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The motion for consideration of the report was moved by Iloabuchi Abugu, a member representing Nkanu West constituency, and seconded by Jane Eneh, deputy speaker and member representing Awgu north constituency. Okey Mbah, who represents Nkanu east and chairs the review committee, presented the joint report compiled by the house committees on housing and investment, public petitions, ethics and privileges, and judiciary. Mbah said the recommendations were the outcome of extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Curb Arbitrary Charges And Estate Agent Fees

He described the legislation as a game-changer and a people-oriented intervention designed to curb arbitrary charges and protect residents from exploitation by property owners and estate agents.

"This bill will subsidise over 60 percent of what residents used to pay while trying to secure accommodation," the lawmaker said. Speaking with journalists after the passage, the sponsor, Okey Mbah, described the legislation as a people's bill, saying its spirit and intent were directed at addressing the concerns and yearnings of residents. He expressed concern over the activities of some estate agents who, according to him, impose exorbitant charges on prospective tenants beyond the actual rent payable.

Mbah cited instances where accommodation advertised at N300,000 annually attracts a total payment of N950,000, while a N500,000 apartment could require as much as N1.4 million in overall charges. He said the legislation had addressed such additional financial demands by introducing specific limits on agency, legal and caution fees. Under the proposed provisions, agency fees would be restricted to five per cent of the annual rent, while legal fees would be capped at 10 per cent.

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Limit Agency Legal And Caution Fees

Caution fees would also be limited to 10 per cent of the annual rent and made refundable. The lawmaker further explained that the bill provides for a bond account domiciled under the custody of the State Attorney-General to ensure that caution fees are safeguarded and refunded to tenants at the end of their tenancy, subject to an assessment of the property's fittings and fixtures.

He said the arrangement would prevent the practice whereby tenants lose their caution deposits after vacating rented apartments, regardless of the condition in which they leave the properties. Uche Ugwu, speaker of the assembly, described the bill as a milestone in the state's good governance agenda under the Peter Mbah administration. He said it would give tenants across Enugu State a new lease of life by providing legal safeguards against arbitrary rent increases and other exploitative practices.

"This law is going to address all the cries of residents about the escalating rent in the state," he said. The proposed legislation follows complaints by residents about rising rents, excessive agency commissions and high legal fees. The rising costs have made it harder for low- and middle-income earners to secure decent accommodation.