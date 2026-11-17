The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed a bill limiting rent increases to 2 percent every four years, with a 10 percent cap after renovations, sending it to Governor Peter Mbah for assent.

The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed a bill that caps rent increases at 2 percent, a move that now awaits the assent of Governor Peter Mbah to become law.

The legislation passed its third reading during plenary after a clause-by-clause consideration in the Committee of the Whole. It is titled A Bill for a Law to Amend the Landlord and Tenant Second Amendment Bill, Cap. 101, Revised Laws of Enugu State 2024, House Bill No. 3, 2025. Under the proposed law, landlords cannot increase rent until after a minimum period of four years. Any increase after that period must not exceed 2 percent of the prevailing rent.

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Bill Permits Rent Hikes For Renovations

Where a landlord carries out verifiable and substantial renovations, the bill permits an increase of not more than 10 percent. The bill passed its second reading on March 11, 2026, and underwent a public hearing on March 26, 2026. The passage followed a motion moved by the member representing Nkanu West Constituency, Iloabuchi Abugu, and seconded by the Deputy Speaker and member representing Awgu North Constituency, Rt. Hon.

Jane Eneh. The House then dissolved into the Committee of the Whole for clause-by-clause consideration of the bill. A joint report was compiled by the House Committees on Housing and Investment, Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges, and Judiciary. Presenting the joint report, the Chairman of the review committee, Rt.

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Hon. Okey Mbah, who represents Nkanu East, said the legislation followed extensive consultations with stakeholders. Mbah described the bill as a game-changer designed to curb arbitrary charges and protect residents from exploitation by property owners and estate agents. He said the report was an aftermath of detailed consultation with all stakeholders and would bring an end to the exploitation of tenants.

Law Will Subsidise Resident Accommodation Costs

Mbah said the bill will subsidise over 60 percent of what residents used to pay while trying to secure accommodation in Enugu State. He added that it is a game changer in the landlord and tenant relationship. After the presentation of the report, the House dissolved into the Committee of the Whole, considered the bill alongside the report, and subsequently passed it. Speaking after the passage, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt.

Hon. Uche Ugwu, described the legislation as a milestone in the state good governance agenda. He said it would give tenants across Enugu State a new lease of life. Ugwu said the law is going to address all the cries of residents about the escalating rent in the state, adding that tenants would now enjoy a new lease of life.

The legislative move comes amid complaints by residents in Enugu metropolis and surrounding urban centres about rising rents, arbitrary agency commissions and high legal fees. These costs have made decent accommodation increasingly difficult to afford for low- and middle-income earners. The bill is intended to curb these arbitrary charges and protect residents from exploitation.

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Property Owners Oppose Fixed Rent Limits

However, the proposed rent cap has drawn opposition from some property owners. They argue that fixed limits do not take into account prevailing economic conditions, rising building material costs and inflation. A landlord in the state capital, Mr Onyekwere Johnson, described the proposed two per cent cap as unrealistic and difficult to enforce under the current economic conditions.

Speaking with our correspondent, Johnson said that would have been a natural law if the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariffs increased by two per cent. Otherwise, he said, it is an unnatural law. He said it is neither sustainable nor can it be obeyed. He also said you cannot single out landlords and regulate their business while other sectors are struggling to meet the benchmark of inflation set by the managers of the Nigerian economy. He said it violates landlords rights against discrimination.