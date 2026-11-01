Enugu and Imo Governors Urge Southeast Support for Tinubu 2027

Enugu and Imo governors urge southeast voters to support President Tinubu's re-election in 2027, citing infrastructure gains and political inclusion.

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has publicly called on residents of the South-East geopolitical zone to disregard dissenting opinions regarding the upcoming 2027 general elections. Speaking on Saturday during a major political gathering in Enugu, Mbah urged the region's electorate to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu for his second term. The governor emphasized that strategic political alliances are essential for the region's continued development and economic stability.

Mbah Addresses Regional Political Allegiances

Mbah delivered these remarks at the All Progressives Congress women's mega rally and empowerment programme held at Okpara Square in Enugu City. He specifically addressed rumors and voices within the region that have been encouraging voters to withhold their support from the current administration. The governor stated that the South-East people must demonstrate their ability to build relationships outside their immediate zone to secure their future interests.

Also read 2027: Nigerians won’t accept rigged election, Timi Frank warns Tinubu, INEC

The Enugu governor affirmed that Igbo people are not ethnic bigots but are rather strategic individuals who understand the value of political engagement. He noted that many Igbos have successfully established businesses and built networks in communities across the rest of Nigeria. This strategic approach, he argued, requires continued support for President Tinubu to ensure that the good work currently underway is not interrupted by a change in administration.

Infrastructure And Political Inclusion Progress

Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State, also addressed the rally, reiterating the South-East's commitment to President Tinubu's re-election. Uzodimma highlighted that the Tinubu administration has opened the South-East to a new era of political inclusion after years of perceived marginalization. He pointed to tangible improvements in the region as evidence of the federal government's positive impact on the area.

Advertisement

Uzodimma listed specific areas where progress has been visible, including the construction of good roads, improved electricity supply, and significant reforms in the health and education sectors. He described the current national leadership as a winning team that should not be changed, citing these developmental gains as proof of the administration's effectiveness. The governor urged voters to recognize these achievements and vote to sustain them.

Funding And Future Development Goals

During his address, Governor Mbah mentioned that the Tinubu administration has made substantial funds available to state governments to drive infrastructure development projects. These resources are intended to accelerate growth and modernization efforts at the state level across the country. The governor framed these financial allocations as part of a broader strategy to improve living standards and economic conditions.

Mbah emphasized that the 2027 elections will serve as a critical test of the South-East's political maturity and strategic foresight. He encouraged voters to come out in large numbers with their Permanent Voter Cards on January 16 to cast their ballots. The goal is to ensure that the President and his supporters continue to hold office to maintain the momentum of national development.

Call For Unified Electoral Participation

The governors made a unified call for all APC candidates to be returned to office in the January and February elections. They stressed the importance of unity and strategic voting to secure the region's political relevance and access to federal resources. Mbah reiterated that ignoring the voices of dissent is necessary to finish the journey the region started together.

Advertisement

Both governors presented a narrative of reconciliation and progress, linking South-East support directly to tangible benefits in infrastructure and social services. They argued that maintaining the current political alliance is the most pragmatic path for the region's continued integration into the national political and economic framework. The rallies served to solidify the APC's base in the South-East ahead of the next electoral cycle.