Enugu and Federal Government Pledge $30 Billion Agricultural Transformation

Governor Peter Mbah and Minister Abubakar Kyari outline Enugu's plan to boost agriculture from $4.4 billion to $30 billion by 2031 through agro-industrialization and value chain expansion.

Enugu State Government and the Federal Government have formally reaffirmed their joint commitment to transforming Nigeria's agricultural sector into a commercially driven, agro-industrialized powerhouse capable of enhancing food security, generating employment, and stimulating robust economic growth. This strategic alignment was publicly declared during the 48th Regular Meeting of the National Council on Agriculture and Food Security, which was hosted by the Enugu State Government on Thursday at the Hotel Presidential in Enugu. Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, jointly highlighted the ongoing interventions designed to strengthen agricultural value chains, improve productivity, and expand market access for stakeholders across the nation.

Economic Ambitions And Target Growth Metrics

Addressing the delegates, development partners, and commissioners from all thirty-six states and the Federal Capital Territory, Governor Peter Mbah emphasized that the transformation of agriculture requires more than merely increasing food production. He stressed the critical need to connect farmers directly to mechanization, processing facilities, industries, and viable domestic and international markets. Mbah noted that his administration's overarching ambition is to grow Enugu's economy from its current approximate value of four point four billion dollars to thirty billion dollars by the year 2031. This ambitious financial target directly informed the state's decision to position agriculture as a primary driver of economic growth rather than a subsistence activity.

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Digital Registries And Mechanization Strategies

The Enugu State Government has implemented significant digital and mechanization strategies to support this economic shift. Governor Mbah disclosed that more than sixty thousand farmers have already benefited from various agricultural support programmes initiated by his administration. To improve the distribution of future interventions and ensure precise targeting of resources, eighty-four thousand farmers have been captured in a comprehensive digital registry. These data-driven efforts aim to streamline access to credit, inputs, and extension services for the registered farming community across the state.

Land Bank And Tractor Distribution Initiatives

To support large-scale agricultural production, the governor announced the establishment of organized agricultural production hubs across all two hundred and sixty wards of Enugu State. These hubs are designed to create opportunities for farmers, cooperatives, agribusinesses, and young entrepreneurs to participate in larger, more productive enterprises. To facilitate this, the state developed an Agricultural Land Bank, securing approximately one hundred and eighty-seven thousand hectares through strategic partnerships with local communities. Furthermore, Mbah highlighted the assembly of one hundred and seven tractors through a partnership with Nortra Tractors, ensuring the availability of machines to scale up production efficiency significantly.

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Agro-Industrialization And Revitalized Facilities

On the front of agro-industrialization, Mbah cited the expansion of the Enugu United Palm Products Limited plantation to six thousand nine hundred and seventeen hectares, which has created more than three thousand five hundred jobs in the process. The governor also highlighted the revival of Enugu Songhai Farms in partnership with Tribu Limited as a ten thousand hectare agro-industrial hub. Additionally, the reactivation of Sunrise Flour Mills and the Integrated Livestock Development Centre at Ubahu, designed to accommodate between fifteen thousand and twenty thousand cattle, were presented as key components of efforts to strengthen the state's agricultural value chain.

Call For Unified Policy And Private Investment

Governor Peter Mbah concluded by calling for stronger collaboration among federal and state governments, development partners, and private investors, noting that agricultural transformation depends on coordinated investments in production, processing, infrastructure, and market access. He stated that these investments are connected by a common purpose: ensuring that more of the value generated by agricultural resources remains within the local economy. Mbah asserted that Enugu is open for agribusiness due to its fertile land, strategic location connecting the South East with other parts of Nigeria, a young and enterprising population, and a government committed to supporting productive investment.