Enugu Air gets approval for Lagos-London Gatwick flights starting December 2026

Enugu Air has secured regulatory approval to begin direct Lagos-London Gatwick flights in December 2026 in partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation, with bookings now open.

Enugu Air has secured regulatory approval to commence direct flights from Lagos to London Gatwick in December 2026. The state-owned airline announced that bookings for the new route are now open, with passengers able to make reservations through its online booking portal.

The airline disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday. The approval marks a major milestone in Enugu Air's international expansion, strengthening connectivity between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. It also opens new opportunities for passengers and trade. The development comes barely six weeks after Enugu Air operated its maiden international flight to Douala, Cameroon, on 23 September 2026.

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Omni-Blu Aviation Named Strategic Operating Partner

According to the statement, the Lagos-London Gatwick service will be operated in partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation (OBA), which has been designated as the operating partner for the route. The statement said Enugu Air received approval for its Lagos-London Gatwick route, with Omni-Blu Aviation appointed as the designated operator under a strategic partnership. The approval, the statement added, reflects the bold vision and transformative leadership of the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

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His strategic aviation agenda is positioning Enugu as an emerging gateway for international connectivity, investment, tourism and economic growth. Industry analysts say the ambitious move is part of a broader strategy by sub-national entities to deepen air connectivity in their domain, attract investment and leverage air transportation as a catalyst for socio-economic development. Enugu Air is the first state-run carrier to receive designation on an intercontinental route.

Another state carrier, Ibom Air, has been operating regional flights between its hub in Uyo into routes within West and Central Africa. Enugu Air was launched in July 2025 with an initial fleet of three Embraer aircraft, comprising the E170 and E190 series. This was part of the Mbah administration's integrated blueprint for a modern, multimodal transport ecosystem. The initiative is also aimed at positioning Enugu as a major regional aviation hub in West and Central Africa.

Lagos London Service Broadens UK Travel Options

Since its launch, the airline has expanded its fleet and route network. The latest approval signals a further push into international operations. The commencement of the Lagos-London service is expected to broaden travel options for passengers, strengthen business and trade links, and enhance Nigeria's air connectivity with the United Kingdom.