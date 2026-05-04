Entrepreneur Abu Oshioke Killed Hours Before Child’s Dedication in Edo State

Abu Oshioke, CEO of Principle Take Out Eatery and Restaurant, was shot dead in Ekpoma, Edo State, allegedly during a failed kidnapping attempt just before his child’s dedication ceremony. Police have launched a full-scale investigation.

The quiet town of Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government Area, Edo State , has been shaken by the brutal killing of Abu Oshioke , a 30-year-old entrepreneur and the Chief Executive Officer of Principle Take Out Eatery and Restaurant.

The tragic incident occurred just hours before a deeply personal and joyous occasion – the dedication of his child. Oshioke, a well-known and respected member of the community, was reportedly ambushed and shot by suspected kidnappers while attempting to fulfill a catering order related to the dedication ceremony. Initial reports suggest that Oshioke had ventured out to collect supplies or an order for the event when he was targeted by the assailants, who seemingly intended to abduct him.

He managed to return home briefly, seeking items necessary for his business, but was tragically attacked again upon his return. Despite swift efforts to transport him to a nearby hospital for medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, leaving behind a grieving family and a community in shock. The Edo State Police Command is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Oshioke’s death.

According to DSP Eno Ikoedem, the command’s spokesperson, preliminary findings indicate that the incident stemmed from a failed kidnapping attempt. The police are treating the case with the utmost seriousness, and Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has issued directives for a comprehensive and thorough investigation. A large-scale manhunt has been launched, involving a coordinated effort between the police, the military, local vigilante groups, and experienced hunters.

These combined forces are actively pursuing the perpetrators, utilizing all available resources and intelligence to bring them to justice. The collaborative approach underscores the gravity of the situation and the commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents in the area. The police are meticulously gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and analyzing potential leads to identify and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.

The investigation is focused on understanding the motives behind the attack and determining whether Oshioke was specifically targeted or if it was a random act of violence. The police command has issued a reassuring message to the public, urging residents to remain calm and cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. They have emphasized the importance of providing any useful information that could assist in identifying and apprehending the suspects.

The command has assured the community that every possible effort is being made to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice swiftly and decisively. This commitment to accountability is intended to restore public confidence and deter future criminal activity. The tragic death of Abu Oshioke serves as a stark reminder of the security challenges facing communities in Nigeria and the urgent need for continued vigilance and collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the public.

Beyond the immediate investigation, this incident raises broader questions about the safety of business owners and citizens in the region, and the effectiveness of security measures in preventing such violent crimes. The loss of a young entrepreneur on the eve of a family celebration is a devastating blow, and the community is united in its grief and determination to see justice served.

The police are appealing to anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in their investigation, promising confidentiality and protection to those who provide valuable leads. The focus remains on apprehending the perpetrators and ensuring that such a tragedy does not occur again





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Kidnapping Murder Edo State Ekpoma Abu Oshioke Principle Take Out Police Investigation Failed Abduction

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