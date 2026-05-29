Entertainers Join Forces to Call for Urgent Action Against Kidnappings and Insecurity in Nigeria

Several Nigerian entertainers have joined forces to call for urgent action against the rising wave of kidnappings and insecurity in the country. In a series of social media posts and videos, they have highlighted the plight of vulnerable Nigerians and urged leaders to take decisive action against the growing threat.

As Nigeria ns marked Children's Day on May 27, the celebration was overshadowed by growing outrage over the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers from three schools in Oyo State.

Several entertainers took to social media to amplify calls for urgent action, highlighting the plight of vulnerable Nigerians rather than joining in the festivities. Singer Spyro called out leaders in various capacities, urging them to speak up and take decisive action against the rising wave of kidnappings and insecurity across the country.

In a video, he suggested ways influential individuals could sensitise the public on the issue of insecurity, including encouraging their followers to speak up and demand change by obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards. Singer and rapper Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, also lamented the situation, noting that many families had been deprived of the joy of celebrating with their children due to the growing insecurity.

Actress BamBam questioned the country's response to the repeated kidnappings, asking what the plan was to address the issue. Social media influencer Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kie Kie, prayed for the safe return of the abducted pupils, while also expressing frustration at the government's failure to act effectively against terrorism. Actress Ruth Kadiri expressed her frustration at the state of insecurity in the country, stating that home was no longer safe and that every mother's nightmare was a reality.

Actor Kunle Remi wrote on Instagram that the situation was a state of emergency, not a celebration, and called on those in power to take action against the kidnappings and insecurity





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