Enioluwa Adeoluwa and his mother Dr Bolanle Adeoluwa address the controversy surrounding his speech about Nigerian youth work ethic, clarifying that he never called them lazy.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa, a prominent social media influencer and content creator, continues to navigate the backlash from his recent public statements regarding the work ethic of young Nigerians. His mother, Dr Bolanle Adeoluwa, has stepped forward to defend her son, insisting that he never described Nigerian youths as lazy. This defense comes in response to a viral controversy that has sparked intense debate across social media platforms since the original remarks were made at a youth conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Origins of the Controversy and Speech Context

The dispute originated from a video of Enioluwa speaking at the Emergence of Stars Youth Conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. In the address, he urged young people to work harder and seek mentors, suggesting that many had lost the desire to put in the necessary effort. He stated that young people no longer liked to work because they expected success to come easily without substantial effort. Enioluwa challenged the mindset of a generation he believed was giving up too easily, citing specific age-related attitudes toward life's challenges.

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During the speech, Enioluwa emphasized that individuals in their twenties should not claim to be tired of life when they have not yet experienced its full breadth. He argued that life is not inherently difficult and that people often overcomplicate their paths to success. He insisted that academic success, for instance, requires consistent nightly reading to achieve a first-class degree, framing such outcomes as simple and direct results of disciplined effort. These comments were intended to motivate young Nigerians to adopt a more proactive and resilient approach to their personal and professional development.

Public Backlash and Accusations of Privilege

Enioluwa's remarks quickly attracted criticism from Nigerians who felt his advice overlooked the harsh economic realities confronting young people. Critics argued that he ignored significant barriers such as high unemployment rates, low wages, and the difficulty of making ends meet despite working hard. Many in the public sphere contended that his comments presented success as a straightforward reward for effort, failing to acknowledge the systemic challenges and economic instability that many young Nigerians face daily.

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The backlash intensified as users accused Enioluwa of being out of touch with the struggles of the average Nigerian citizen. Some critics pointed out that his perspective seemed to stem from a place of privilege, disconnecting from the financial precarity that defines the lives of many young adults in the country. This disconnect led to a wave of negative reactions online, with many feeling that his message was dismissive of the structural issues hindering youth advancement in Nigeria.

Apology and Clarification on Work Ethic

In response to the growing controversy, Enioluwa posted an apology on X on November 17. In this statement, he clarified that he did not believe Nigerian youths were lazy and emphasized that this was never his intention. He described young Nigerians as some of the most hardworking people he knew, acknowledging that his words might have appeared to overlook the privileges he possesses and the challenges faced by the youth.

He sincerely apologized for any hurt his remarks may have caused, expressing regret for not adequately accounting for the economic difficulties that persist in the country. Enioluwa reiterated that young Nigerians work hard despite these difficulties and deserve opportunities to thrive. His apology aimed to bridge the gap between his intended motivational message and the reception it received, seeking to reaffirm his support for the resilience and capability of the younger generation.

Mother's Defense and Call for Integrity

Dr Bolanle Adeoluwa, an academic and lecturer at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, defended her son on Instagram on Saturday. She asserted that an old video of her son speaking at a youth programme in Port Harcourt had been circulated with different interpretations and edited excerpts. She expressed 100 percent certainty that Enioluwa would never describe Nigerian youths as lazy, citing his kind and generous nature and his contributions to youth development.

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As an academic with a PhD in Mass Communication from Afe Babalola University, obtained in 2025, Dr Bolanle urged the public to verify information and preserve context before making judgments. She highlighted the importance of integrity in public discourse, even in emotionally charged situations. She also revealed that the family has supported students with school fees and urged Nigerians to disagree without resorting to personal attacks or losing their humanity.

Role Models and Future Outlook

Beyond the controversy, Enioluwa encouraged young people to identify role models, even if they had never met them physically. He cited American filmmaker Tyler Perry as his own mentor, explaining how he studied Perry's career trajectory to understand the steps contributing to success. This emphasis on mentorship and strategic learning underscores his broader message about taking ownership of one's development and seeking guidance from established figures in any field.

The ongoing debate highlights the complex dynamics between celebrity influence and societal expectations in Nigeria. While Enioluwa and his family continue to advocate for hard work and accountability, the public discourse remains focused on the need to address systemic economic issues alongside personal responsibility. The incident serves as a reminder of the power of social media to amplify messages and the importance of clear communication in engaging with diverse audiences.