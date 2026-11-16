Tuchel Hails England's 3-2 Win Over Spain as Best Performance of His Tenure

England beat world champions Spain 3-2 in Madrid despite playing with 10 men, ending Spain's 43-match unbeaten run and sealing top spot in their Nations League group.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has called his side's 3-2 victory over world champions Spain in Madrid the best performance since he took charge of the Three Lions, praising their resilience, energy and football quality.

England Beat Spain in Nations League

The result ended Spain's 43-match unbeaten run in all competitions and lifted England to the top of their UEFA Nations League group. England travelled to Madrid for their final Nations League group game knowing that only a victory would guarantee them top spot ahead of next March's quarter-finals. Tuchel's side produced an impressive display at the Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday, taking a 3-0 lead before Elliot Anderson's red card and a subsequent penalty allowed Spain to fight back to 3-2.

Also read Spain, England Renew Rivalry As Tuchel’s Side Chase Nations League Top Spot

The Three Lions delivered the performance demanded by their manager, going toe-to-toe with the world champions and establishing a three-goal advantage midway through the second half. Harry Kane scored a historic goal from the spot to give England the lead, Ezri Konsa celebrated after putting England 2-0 up, and Ben White slotted it in to make it 3-0 in Madrid.

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However, the game took a dramatic turn after Anderson was sent off for fouling Lamine Yamal, with Spain converting the resulting penalty before Nico Williams scored again to reduce the deficit to 3-2 with 15 minutes remaining. Spain mounted their late comeback through Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams, but England held on to secure a memorable victory.

Tuchel Praises Team Performance

Speaking after the match, in a release on the team's website on Sunday, Tuchel said, It was a brilliant performance and a well-deserved win. He added, Overall, we were the better team and we put out a fantastic performance from start to finish. The red card and the penalty, it's always a big decision and I need to understand why it's a double punishment.

Tuchel continued, From then it was a long, long 30 minutes, but I don't want to focus on that. There were so, so many positive things and the performance and the result over the 60 minutes was well deserved. You need a complete performance when you come here and we brought everything to the table.

He said, We were brave on the ball, we were impatient off the ball, we were hungry, and in our own half we were patient and closed the gaps. A fantastic team performance, spirit-wise, energy-wise, but also in terms of football quality. That was the highest level. Tuchel also admitted that the closing stages became particularly difficult after Anderson was sent off for a foul on Lamine Yamal, which also resulted in a penalty.

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Defending Lead With Ten Players

He said defending a lead against Spain on their home ground with 10 players was an exhausting experience. He added that the final half-hour felt like two or three hours as England battled to prevent the hosts from completing their comeback. Goalkeeper James Trafford started in goal in place of Jordan Pickford, who featured in England's first match of the international window against Croatia.

Trafford made important saves to help secure the victory, including a crucial double save in stoppage time to deny Fermin Lopez and Aymeric Laporte. Asked whether the two goalkeepers were competing for the number one position, Tuchel said, No, there's no number one. It's a group. The double save was exactly what we wanted and he had a brilliant match, because it only works if you're top from number one to eleven.

He added, We showed what we're made of and what we can do, and that we trust the process, and that we're hungry enough to develop, and that we're always ready to push our limits. We had our best result in 60 years at the World Cup and we were not happy with it. We wanted to get better and we bridged the gap in the things that we wanted to improve.

Qualification as Group Winners

Tuchel said, It is impressive what we did in the last two camps, so full credit to the team. Given the circumstances, against whom and where we played, it was the best I've seen. The victory secured qualification for the quarter-finals as group winners and ranked among England's most significant results in recent years.