England Kick Off 2026 World Cup With 4-2 Victory Over Croatia

Harry Kane scores twice as England begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 4-2 win over Croatia in Berlin, giving Thomas Tuchel a winning start.

England began their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with an exciting 4-2 victory over Croatia in Berlin. Captain Harry Kane led the charge, scoring twice to secure all three points for the Three Lions in their opening Group B fixture.

This marked England's first 4-2 win at a World Cup since their triumph in the 1966 final and provided new manager Thomas Tuchel with a winning start at a major tournament. The match was filled with goals, drama, and individual milestones, making it an unforgettable start for both teams. The scoring started when referee Clément Turpin awarded England a penalty after Luka Modrić fouled Noni Madueke inside the penalty area.

Although Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković saved Kane's initial attempt, the kick was ordered to be retaken due to encroachment, and Kane converted on the second try. Croatia responded strongly, with Martin Baturina unleashing a powerful strike that beat Jordan Pickford to level the score. Just before halftime, Petar Musa finished from close range following Ivan Perišić's knockdown, ensuring the teams went into the break tied at 2-2. After the interval, England regained control almost immediately.

Jude Bellingham, who became the youngest European player to appear in four major international tournaments, finished smartly from Elliot Anderson's pass to put England ahead 3-2. Despite England creating numerous chances, Livaković produced several fine saves to keep Croatia in contention. At the other end, Pickford was also busy, denying Croatia's attempts to find another equalizer. England finally sealed the victory late in the game when substitutes Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford combined brilliantly.

Saka's run and pass opened the defense, and Rashford calmly slotted home to make it 4-2. Kane's brace also saw him join David Beckham as only the second English player to score at three different World Cups, having previously found the net in 2018 and 2022. He also drew level with Gary Lineker's record of 10 World Cup goals for England.

The win extends England's strong record in World Cup openers, while Croatia will need to regroup quickly after another disappointing start to a tournament. Tunde Eludini, a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES and a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, reported on the match





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

England Croatia World Cup Harry Kane Thomas Tuchel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Argentina and France kick off 2026 World Cup as Messi and Mbappé lead their squadsDefending champions Argentina and France open the 2026 FIFA World Cup with high‑profile matches, while newcomers Norway and Cape Verde add intrigue and Iran faces visa setbacks amid diplomatic tensions.

Read more »

Mbappé brace leads France past Senegal in 2026 World Cup openerKylian Mbappé scored twice as France opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Senegal, matching Olivier Giroud's French scoring record. The match featured late drama, with Senegal pulling one back in stoppage time before Mbappé instantly responded to seal victory. France now lead Group I, with Senegal facing qualification pressure.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Mbappe strikes twice as France overpower SenegalMbappé's brace and Barcola's impact from the bench proved decisive as France claimed all three points.

Read more »

Messi, Ronaldo, Ochoa to Make History at 2026 World Cup with Sixth AppearanceCristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Guillermo Ochoa are set to become the first players to feature in six FIFA World Cups, debuting in 2006 and continuing through 2026.

Read more »