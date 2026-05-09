Endrick Insists Neymar Will Completely Dedicate Himself to Brazilian Team if Selected for World Cup Squad

Lyon forward, Endrick, has expressed his belief that Neymar will fully commit to the Brazilian team and the Brazilian Football Confederation if he is selected by head coach Carlo Ancelotti for the World Cup squad.

Lyon forward, Endrick , has insisted that Santos star Neymar will completely dedicate himself to the Brazilian team and to everyone in the Brazilian Football Confederation if he is selected by head coach Carlo Ancelotti to be part of the team's World Cup squad.

Endrick spoke during a recent interview with PLACAR magazine while discussing whether Neymar should be selected for the Brazilian national team to go to the World Cup next month. Ancelotti is expected to release his final squad list for the World Cup, and one of the major topics in the past few weeks has been whether the former Real Madrid manager would include Neymar's name. Speaking on the development, Kendrick, however, admitted that Ancelotti has the final decision.

The 19-year-old said of Neymar, 'He is a great player, and we all know how amazing his potential is. May God bless him on the 18th, of course, first and foremost, according to God's will, and then it will be Ancelotti's decision.

'If he can be selected for the national team, I have no doubt that he will completely dedicate himself to the team, not only for the team, but also for everyone in the Brazilian Football Confederation. '





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Brazilian National Team World Cup Neymar Carlo Ancelotti Lyon Forward Endrick

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