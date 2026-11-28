INEC's nationwide mock accreditation for the 2027 elections exposed technical challenges with BVAS machines, missing names on voter registers, and low turnout despite assurances of improved technology.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted a nationwide mock accreditation and voting exercise on Saturday in 17,676 polling units across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, aimed at testing upgraded BVAS devices and electronic result transmission to the IReV portal ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The exercise revealed significant operational and technological challenges, including malfunctioning Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines, absent electoral officials, missing names on voter registers, and low voter turnout. INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, had earlier described the exercise as critical for verifying accreditation and electronic result transmission, stating, On the 28th of this month, we will conduct a mock accreditation across all states of the federation to simulate the presidential election and verify that we have gotten both accreditation and electronic result transmission right.

Also read INEC Expresses Satisfaction With BVAS Performance During Lagos Mock Election

He expressed satisfaction with improvements in accreditation technology, particularly fingerprint verification, during the exercise in Plateau State. However, in Kaduna State, voters and party agents in Chikun Local Government Area expressed frustration over the late arrival of INEC officials. At Narayi LGEA Primary School, voter Gimbiya James said she waited about two hours without seeing any official. According to INEC, they are supposed to start this exercise by 8:30am.

But we didn't see any official as of around 10:30am. This is really disheartening, she said. At Ungwan Yelwa Primary School, voter Obadiah Bako arrived at 7:30am but had yet to see any official as of 11am, noting, We have been here actually since 7:30, and there is nobody on ground. The whole place is scanty.

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A National Democratic Congress agent, Friday John, criticised the absence of officials, questioning how INEC could assess voter participation when its personnel were unavailable. In Ondo State, low turnout and BVAS malfunctions were reported. At Polling Unit 46, Ward 2, only two of the 470 registered voters participated, while 11 of the 940 registered voters at Unit 11, Ward 5, turned up.

Voter Ebenezer Oni said he left his polling unit in Oke Aro after waiting for hours because the BVAS machine was not functioning properly. I had to go back home after waiting for some hours at the unit, and the machine did not function properly. I lost interest because I know it is not a real election. I will advise INEC to work on this challenge, so that the 2027 election would be free and fair, he said.

INEC Reviews Accreditation Technology Performance

Resident Electoral Commissioner Mutiu Agboke attributed the low turnout to environmental factors and commended participants. He said voters were accredited in less than a second, describing the performance as encouraging, and added that the commission was testing the speed of uploading Form EC8A to the IReV portal. He explained that the BVAS operated offline during accreditation and required internet only for uploading results. In Kano State, the exercise had mixed outcomes.

The Head of INEC Office in Tarauni, Abubakar Yusuf, reported a smooth exercise across 20 polling units. However, at Chediya Uku Polling Unit 004 in Nasarawa LGA, Presiding Officer Dahiru Dan-Sarki said the BVAS displayed an incorrect password. At Kankarofi Quranic School in Kano Municipal, no voter had turned up by 10:31am, and Presiding Officer Amina Bala attributed the low turnout to poor public awareness.

In Niger State, the exercise was conducted in 548 polling units across 25 local government areas. Resident Electoral Commissioner Oliver Argundu described it as successful but disclosed that a voter whose PVC was issued around 2011 could not be authenticated because the BVAS failed to recognise his fingerprints and facial features.

He said the exercise would help identify operational gaps and test electronic transmission, and noted that INEC was working to decentralise PVC collection from local government headquarters to ward levels. In Benue State, accreditation was hitch-free at visited polling units, though turnout was low. At Madikpo Tokunbo Market polling unit, only 11 of 754 registered voters were accredited; at LGEA Primary School, Wurukum, six of 833; and at Mbajuku One polling unit in Agan Ward, three.

INEC staff member Salamatu Idris said the BVAS functioned properly throughout, explaining that voters names were checked against the register and PVCs verified before fingerprint and facial recognition. She attributed complaints about missing names partly to delays in PVC distribution. In Abuja, observations at two polling units in Wuse Ward showed only 12 voters participated.

At a polling unit along Bannex Plaza Road junction in Wuse 2, officials said only seven people had participated out of 780 registered voters as of about 10:30am. At another polling unit around OAU Quarters, only five people were recorded. In Kano States Gyadi-Gyadi South Ward, Tarauni LGA, polling units recorded no voter turnout as of 10:00am, despite the presence of INEC officials and materials.

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States Report Mixed Turnout and Equipment Problems

In Ogun State, residents of Owode Local Government Area told LEADERSHIP they were unaware of any mock election, and no exercise was conducted. In Oyo State, a polling unit in Ward 5, Unit 41, Ibadan North LGA, had yet to record any accreditation as of about 11:00am, despite electoral officials being present. Similar low participation was reported in parts of Lagos State, including Ikeja, Agege, Oshodi, and Isolo.

In Kogi State, observer Nathaniel Abaniwo attributed low turnout partly to market day. In Ondo State, voter Ogunseye encountered difficulties when the accreditation machine failed to capture his face at Ajipowo Ward 2, Polling Unit 17, in Akure South LGA. Other reports indicated elderly voters also faced facial recognition issues. At Tipper Garage, Ward 2, Unit 046, only two people participated out of 470 registered voters, while Champion Junction, Ward 3, Unit 15, recorded six participants.

Resident Electoral Commissioner Mutiu Agboke acknowledged the low turnout, saying, So far, what we have been able to see is that people came out to participate in the exercise. Although we expected a higher turnout, there were several factors responsible for the low turnout. Environmental factors were among them. He also suggested expectations of financial incentives influenced participation, citing an elderly man who asked, Oh God, did you bring money?

This suggests that some people were expecting to receive money before coming out to participate. All these are among the factors responsible for the turnout we witnessed. Despite difficulties, Agboke said the commission recorded encouraging results with accreditation machines, stating, You will agree with me, as members of the media, that at all the centres we visited, voters were accredited in less than one second.

Commission Calls Accreditation Results Encouraging

For us, that is a big plus because it means that more voters can be accredited within a short period on election day. He explained the exercise tested BVAS efficiency, operational speed, and time to upload Form EC8A to IReV. In Lagos State, INEC expressed satisfaction with BVAS performance. Resident Electoral Commissioner Prof. Ayobami Salami said accreditation took less than one minute per voter, with no technical or network failures at the polling unit he monitored.

I have been very impressed with what we have seen. You have accompanied us on this exercise, and you have observed that there has been no problem with the BVAS, he said. Salami disclosed that INEC acquired about 57,000 additional BVAS machines, calibrated alongside existing devices for uniform settings. He said the voter threshold per machine was reduced from 1,250 to 850 to minimise delays, and additional devices would be deployed to polling units with more than 850 registered voters.

The contrasting reports suggest that while technology performed well in some areas, other locations faced challenges needing attention before the general elections. The exercise comes amid controversies over electronic transmission of results during the 2023 elections.